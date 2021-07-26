GUEST COLUMN: How Sen. Graham can help fix the labor shortage with commonsense immigration reform

Unfortunately, politics is standing in the way of even the easiest actions.

The refugee problem on our southern border has now become the cited obstacle to any immigration reform.

Graham is reported to have said last month that he does not see any chance of any immigration reform right now given the country’s border problem. It is unclear if this would apply to his own Dream Act of 2021. It should not.

Solutions are within our grasp. If Republicans, including Graham, don’t step up, Democrats should do it. There will be progress this year. The only question is whether it will include the Republicans. Bottom line — not doing anything before year’s end is not acceptable.

Businesses small and large are looking for problem solving in Congress on the issue of our labor shortage. We need individual members of Congress to be leaders, not followers of political consultants who are only concerned with creating wedge issues to win the next election.

The census tells us the real underlying reason for our labor shortage – demographic stagnation – and the best way forward: immigration reform.

Sen. Graham, South Carolina and all businesses are looking for you to lead.

Frank Knapp is the presi dent and CEO of the South Carolina Smal l Business Chamber of Commerce, a member of the American Business Immigration Coalition.