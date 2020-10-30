GUEST COLUMN: Increasing the visibility of victims of domestic violence during COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have been uniquely positioned to not only recognize the negative impact of domestic violence on individual victims, but the wider effects on members of various family structures. The violence committed against individuals remains at the forefront of our prosecution of domestic violence cases. However, we recognize that household violence is rarely exclusive to a single member of the family. The violence impacts children and elderly who may also reside in the home.

Often perpetrators are driven by power and control. Both intimate and non-intimate household members may experience or be exposed to physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse as a result. During the pandemic, factors that may negatively impact the wellbeing of individuals and families have become more intense. Many are experiencing heightened vulnerability as a result of stressors such as unemployment, restricted access to schools and workplaces, food insecurity, and loss of other social networks. These factors are coupled with limited outreach from those who may otherwise be positioned to intervene.