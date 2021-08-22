GUEST COLUMN: Iran: Lessons for Afghanistan

On Nov. 9, 1978, the U.S. ambassador to Iran, William Sullivan, sent his superiors at the State Department a memo entitled, “Thinking the Unthinkable.”

Sullivan warned that Iran’s leader and longtime U.S. ally, the Shah Muhammad Reza Pahlavi – whose repression, corruption and secularization of his nation’s society had engendered widespread and violent opposition – might not be able to hold onto power much longer.

At this time, Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States. I have conducted research and written or edited a number of books on Carter, and I have found that despite Sullivan’s warning and other pessimistic reports emanating from Iran, the Carter administration failed to make contingency plans in case the shah fell from power.

During the next two years, Americans watched as the shah left Iran, a hardline Islamic theocracy led by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini assumed power, and dozens of Americans found themselves held hostage in Tehran for more than 400 days.

(In 2012, I had the honor of being on a panel with John Limbert, a U.S. diplomat who was one of the hostages, and who confirmed my assessment of the failure of the Carter White House to prepare for the possibility of the shah’s downfall.)