GUEST COLUMN: Iran: Lessons for Afghanistan

On Nov. 9, 1978, the U.S. ambassador to Iran, William Sullivan, sent his superiors at the State Department a memo entitled, “Thinking the Unthinkable.”
Sullivan warned that Iran’s leader and longtime U.S. ally, the Shah Muhammad Reza Pahlavi – whose repression, corruption and secularization of his nation’s society had engendered widespread and violent opposition – might not be able to hold onto power much longer.
At this time, Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States. I have conducted research and written or edited a number of books on Carter, and I have found that despite Sullivan’s warning and other pessimistic reports emanating from Iran, the Carter administration failed to make contingency plans in case the shah fell from power.
During the next two years, Americans watched as the shah left Iran, a hardline Islamic theocracy led by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini assumed power, and dozens of Americans found themselves held hostage in Tehran for more than 400 days.
(In 2012, I had the honor of being on a panel with John Limbert, a U.S. diplomat who was one of the hostages, and who confirmed my assessment of the failure of the Carter White House to prepare for the possibility of the shah’s downfall.)
I am not arguing that had the Carter administration prepared contingency plans, it could have influenced who succeeded the shah. What I am contending is that by thinking the unthinkable was impossible, the White House was caught flat-footed when matters in Iran fell apart. Consequently, it had to scramble to figure out how best to handle a situation for which it was unprepared.
Jump ahead to 2021 and Iran’s neighbor, Afghanistan. There were clear indications that the state of affairs there was far worse than President Joe Biden has suggested. Various outlets reported that corruption within the Afghan government and military was rampant. (Indeed, reputable sources pointed out that Afghanistan’s first post-9/11 president, Hamid Karzai, appointed many top officers in his country’s military because of their loyalty to him as opposed to their competence.)
By August of this year, some front-line forces had little more than a few potatoes to eat; others lacked ammunition. A month earlier, in what could also be considered an example of thinking the unthinkable, U.S. diplomats in Kabul warned the Afghan government might fall much more quickly than anticipated as the Taliban swept across that country.
One must wonder if anyone in the Biden administration looked at what happened in Iran more than 40 years ago as evidence that the unthinkable can become reality.
There are many questions Americans want answered.
Were the warnings about a rapid collapse of the government in Kabul taken seriously?
If so, were contingency plans adopted or in preparation to remove American citizens and Afghans who had supported the U.S. effort in their nation?
If not, why?
Finally, since President Biden has said the buck stops with him, they will ask the same question Sen. Howard Baker posed during the investigation into President Richard Nixon’s role in Watergate: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”
While answers to these questions may not quell the frustration and anger felt by many in this country on both sides of the aisle, the White House needs to do a far better job than it has of explaining what went wrong in Afghanistan and why.
Scott Kaufman is the chairman of the history department at Francis Marion University.