GUEST COLUMN: It seems a lifetime ago

After alerting my higher headquarters that we were going to cancel the conference and get everyone back to the units, we learned that commercial airlines were grounded, affecting about a dozen soldiers. Others had driven to Columbia or were able to rent cars after flights were canceled.

Everything was fast paced, a little surreal at times, but things worked out. Members of my staff drove the soldiers from Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Germany to Charleston AFB in hopes of a flight on military aircraft. It took a few days, but all of the soldiers returned safely to their duty stations.

Then there is family. I called my stepdaughter, a brand-new student at George Washington University. She went to D.C. a few days before 9/11, and now she was hearing sirens and seeing smoke rising from the Pentagon. I remember giving her the only advice I knew to give, “Do what the GW officials tell you to do. It’s going to be OK.” I called my kids, one in Columbia and one in Florida, and my wife in Florence.

Late the next day, Sept. 12, my 54th birthday, I drove to Florence. As I left Interstate 20, I experienced my first positive feelings on a while when I saw U.S. flags on police cars and other vehicles.