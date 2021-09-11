GUEST COLUMN: It seems a lifetime ago

On the nightly news on Aug. 30, the reporter said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was “the end of an era.” That struck me. I had never thought of myself as part of an “era.”
In 2001, as I was the director of the Army School System-Jackson, my office was hosting a conference of about 150 soldiers at a Columbia hotel. Attendees were from the southeastern states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, D.C., and Germany.
On the eve of 9/11, soldiers enjoyed a social, a “meet and greet,” with a cookout by the hotel’s pool. At 8:30 the next morning, our conference began. I presided, welcoming everyone, going over logistics, making a few announcements, and turning the conference over to my great staff.
Shortly after I took a seat, my admin NCO signaled me to step outside. We went to the hotel fitness room and watched NBC’s “Today” show.
In disbelief, I listened, watched and told myself, or wanted to believe, this must be a terrible accident. Another plane hit the second tower. Hope that this was accidental disappeared.
Returning to the conference, I informed the audience what was being reported. I suggested that everyone take an extended break to call their families, call their offices and check the news while my staff and I did the same.
By the time we reconvened, the Pentagon had been attacked and the plane had gone down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Clearly, a roomful of soldiers, mostly NCOs and young officers, some of them with friends in the Pentagon, had other ideas about where they needed to be.
After alerting my higher headquarters that we were going to cancel the conference and get everyone back to the units, we learned that commercial airlines were grounded, affecting about a dozen soldiers. Others had driven to Columbia or were able to rent cars after flights were canceled.
Everything was fast paced, a little surreal at times, but things worked out. Members of my staff drove the soldiers from Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Germany to Charleston AFB in hopes of a flight on military aircraft. It took a few days, but all of the soldiers returned safely to their duty stations.
Then there is family. I called my stepdaughter, a brand-new student at George Washington University. She went to D.C. a few days before 9/11, and now she was hearing sirens and seeing smoke rising from the Pentagon. I remember giving her the only advice I knew to give, “Do what the GW officials tell you to do. It’s going to be OK.” I called my kids, one in Columbia and one in Florida, and my wife in Florence.
Late the next day, Sept. 12, my 54th birthday, I drove to Florence. As I left Interstate 20, I experienced my first positive feelings on a while when I saw U.S. flags on police cars and other vehicles.
The 9/11 attacks occurred about four months before my planned retirement. I offered to extend beyond my retirement date if needed, but the request was denied, so I retired Jan. 31, 2002. That turned out to be temporary. In the summer of 2004, I agreed to “volunteer” to return to active duty and served an additional 26 months, Dec. 4, 2004, to Jan. 31, 2007, including January to November of 2005 in Afghanistan.
It is hard to believe 20 years have passed since 9/11. In many ways, it seems like yesterday. In other ways, it seems a lifetime ago. I stayed in touch with some colleagues for a while, but that faded over time. Then, recently, in efforts to bring some Afghans to the United States, our contact has increased. That has been good.
In conclusion, I want to pay homage to the 2,461 members of our military who died while serving in Afghanistan, especially those with ties to the Pee Dee. In total, according to a Memorial Day article in the Charleston Post & Courier, 40 men and one woman from South Carolina died in Afghanistan.
Listed are those from the Pee Dee:
USMC Gunnery Sergeant Ralph E. Pate, Jr., USMC, 29, Mullins.
Staff Sergeant James D. Bullard, Army/SC National Guard, 28, Marion.
Sergeant Edward O. Philpot, Army/SC National Guard, 38, Latta.
Private First Class Spence A. McNeil, Army, 19, Bennettsville.
In addition, three soldiers from the 133rd Military Police Company, SC National Guard, Timmonsville, a unit I had the opportunity to command 20 years earlier, 1981-1983.
1st Lieutenant Ryan D. Rawl, 30, Lexington.
Sergeant First Class Matthew B. Thomas, 30, Travelers Rest.