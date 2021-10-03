GUEST COLUMN: Joe Biden and 2024: A 1980 redux?

At the time of Carter’s election, the nation faced high levels of inflation and unemployment. The expectation among liberal Democrats was that Carter would fight unemployment through the traditional method of increasing spending to stimulate job-creation. Carter, though, was a fiscal conservative who resisted increasing the minimum wage as high as labor unions wanted, who angered farmers by not offering the price supports they requested, and who rejected the level of funding for cities that many mayors wanted.

What was the end result of Carter’s decision-making? By May 1978, his approval rating had fallen from 75 percent when he took office to 30 percent. Registered Democrats that same month declared that if given the choice between Carter and the more liberal Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, they favored Kennedy by 13 points. Two years later, that same senator, Kennedy, launched a bid to wrest the Democratic nomination for the presidency from Carter. Although he failed, his challenge reflected the loss of faith in the incumbent from members of his own party. Then, in the general election, Carter lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan, who succeeded in winning the support of some constituencies, including evangelicals and labor unions, who had voted for Carter four years earlier.