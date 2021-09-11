GUEST COLUMN: 'Let's be quiet. God is sad.'

He asked if he could join the choir, and the choir director and members said of course. He could not read nor carry a tune, but he would say whatever they would say, only ½ beat later. The choir was wonderful! They never complained. They even started caring for Barry, helping him with clothes, food, transportation, medical needs. Eventually, I asked him to carry our banner in each Sunday with the acolyte. He would put on his robe and carry that thing proudly.

Sept. 11, 2007, the sixth anniversary of the attacks, was on a Tuesday, the same weekday as in 2001. I had announced that our sanctuary would be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. if anyone wanted to stop by and pray. I arranged to have quiet, meditative music playing throughout the morning. The altar was decorated with 4 candles—two tall ones on one side representing the twin towers, a short one representing the Pentagon, and a shorter one representing the field in Pennsylvania on the other. Guides for prayer were at the doorway as you entered. After setting it all up, I spent some time in the sanctuary praying, then went to my office to work.