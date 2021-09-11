GUEST COLUMN: 'Let's be quiet. God is sad.'

Barry attended the church I served in Cayce. He wandered in looking for food and company.
On a Sunday afternoon a child from Noah’s Klubhouse, our children’s ministry, came running into my office. “Pastor Mike! There’s a strange man sitting in Noah’s Klubhouse, eating macaroni!” I rushed to see what was going on. There, sitting in a kiddie chair, was a man, looking to be in his mid-20s, eating a plate of macaroni and cheese. He looked up at me and smiled.
“Hi,” I said. “I’m Pastor Mike.”
“I’m Barry,” he said.
The way he talked made me know he was developmentally disabled.
“Glad to meet you, Barry,” I said. “Why don’t you bring your supper with you and join me in my office for a meal?”
I grabbed a plate of mac-n-cheese and we walked to my office.
Turned out Barry was walking down the road, saw people going into the church building and just followed them in. He lived about a mile away and went to a “school” nearby. I told him he was welcome anytime the doors were open, but when the little people were meeting, he needed to come see me first.
Barry started coming to church. Every time the doors were open. Worship, he walked in and made himself at home. Covered-dish meals, he was there. Youth and children meeting, he came to see me. Trustees meeting, he sat in the back, never bothering anyone.
He asked if he could join the choir, and the choir director and members said of course. He could not read nor carry a tune, but he would say whatever they would say, only ½ beat later. The choir was wonderful! They never complained. They even started caring for Barry, helping him with clothes, food, transportation, medical needs. Eventually, I asked him to carry our banner in each Sunday with the acolyte. He would put on his robe and carry that thing proudly.
Sept. 11, 2007, the sixth anniversary of the attacks, was on a Tuesday, the same weekday as in 2001. I had announced that our sanctuary would be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. if anyone wanted to stop by and pray. I arranged to have quiet, meditative music playing throughout the morning. The altar was decorated with 4 candles—two tall ones on one side representing the twin towers, a short one representing the Pentagon, and a shorter one representing the field in Pennsylvania on the other. Guides for prayer were at the doorway as you entered. After setting it all up, I spent some time in the sanctuary praying, then went to my office to work.
After a while I stepped outside to get a breath of fresh air and saw Barry’s “car” (a long stick with a 2-liter soda bottle on the end that he carried with him everywhere − he called it his car) lying beside the door to the sanctuary. I stepped in and saw Barry sitting there. There were no other people at the time in the sanctuary. A big smile came across his face! “Passa Mike!” he said. He always had trouble pronouncing “t”s.
“Hey, Barry! What are you doing here?”
“I’m here for the 9/11,” he said.
“Mind if I join you?” I asked.
He slid over and I sat beside him.
We sat there, listening to the music, looking at the candles.
After a few minutes Barry asked, “Passa Mike, is God sad?”
“Yes, Barry, I think God is sad whenever we do things that hurt each other.”
“Oh,” he said.
After a minute I said, “Barry, would you like to pray?”
“Sure,” he said.
We bowed our heads. After a minute I began to pray aloud, “Father God, on this day we remember. ...” when Barry began to pat my leg.
“Passa Mike, Passa Mike, Passa Mike.”
“What is it, Barry?”
“Let’s be quiet. God is sad.”
Barry was my teacher that day. Every year since then, I think of that day in 2001. Sometimes I listen to Bruce Springsteen’s song, “Into the Fire.” But mostly I sit in silence. God is sad.
Michael B. Henderson is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him at fvboard@florencenews.com.