GUEST COLUMN: Lighthouse Ministries provides basics for those in need

Sometimes we take the little things for granted. The little things like a warm home, a hot shower, a comfortable bed.

Many of our neighbors are not so fortunate to have such little things and know what it is like to go without these basic needs.

Lighthouse Ministries has served families for 25 years. Our vision is to encourage struggling families to become independent, thriving members of our community.

We serve more than 1,800 families each year in meeting their basic needs. These include rental assistance to prevent evictions and homelessness, utility costs and other assistance to assure families are living in safe and sanitary conditions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus has been to keep families in their homes with their essential utilities on. Many families we serve live paycheck to paycheck, often on very small wages. COVID-19 has caused many of these neighbors to now face a reduced paycheck, or perhaps no paycheck at all.