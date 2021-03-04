GUEST COLUMN: Lighthouse Ministries provides basics for those in need

Sometimes we take the little things for granted. The little things like a warm home, a hot shower, a comfortable bed.
Many of our neighbors are not so fortunate to have such little things and know what it is like to go without these basic needs.
Lighthouse Ministries has served families for 25 years. Our vision is to encourage struggling families to become independent, thriving members of our community.
We serve more than 1,800 families each year in meeting their basic needs. These include rental assistance to prevent evictions and homelessness, utility costs and other assistance to assure families are living in safe and sanitary conditions.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus has been to keep families in their homes with their essential utilities on. Many families we serve live paycheck to paycheck, often on very small wages. COVID-19 has caused many of these neighbors to now face a reduced paycheck, or perhaps no paycheck at all.
Lighthouse Ministries is a volunteer- based organization. We would not be able to meet our mission without our dedicated volunteers. These trained men and women meet privately with our families to assess the current crisis and provide alternative resources to help prevent future crises. They steer families toward improved money management practices as well as offering information on pertinent resources available throughout the community.
The Lighthouse Ministries Ramp Program, which is funded by United Way of Florence County, provides greater mobility for disabled persons. Our Strengthening Families Program supports the whole family of school age children by building stronger relationships and more effective communications.
Our Working Mothers Education and Support Program works with mothers of preschool-age children to prevent child abuse and neglect. Lighthouse Ministries also participates in the First Friday Homeless Connect Event where multiple agencies are present in one central location to provide a variety of services to those in need.
Lighthouse Ministries has been a partner agency with United Way since 2006. United Way of Florence County has financially supported our Ministry Aid Program (providing basic needs) and our Ramp Program.
Our partnership with United Way is vital in our being able to continue to serve Florence County families. Through this partnership, we are able to make a larger impact in the lives of families we serve.
The partnership gives us a higher visibility in the community and credibility as a responsible nonprofit agency. As a partner agency, Lighthouse Ministries has undergone a rigorous grant process and has provided financial and supporting documentation demonstrating that funds are being utilized effectively to serve families in need. Partnering with United Way also makes the services we offer more accessible for those seeking assistance.
The financial support Lighthouse Ministries receives from the community through United Way funding allows us to serve additional families who are struggling to stay in their homes. The United Way funding also supplies all of the materials needed for the Ramp Program. Being a United Way partner agency allows us to collaborate more effectively with other local agencies and to enhance the services that each family receives.
We are truly appreciative of the support from United Way over the past 15 years. Florence County is so blessed to have an organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of our citizens. Without this funding, we would be much more limited in our ability to reach out to so many of our neighbors in need.
Please rest assured that your donation to United Way of Florence County ensures that your gift will have a positive impact on the families who need us most. Thank you for your generosity.
Cecilia Meggs is the executive director of Lighthouse Ministries.