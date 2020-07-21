The members of the Florence County Republican Party believe in a limited government in the form of a republic with state and local rights.
No matter how many times you hear someone refer to our “democracy,” we are, in fact, a republic. A direct democracy tends to favor strict majority rule, while a republic is a representative democracy, where various competing interests and groups receive representation. Ideally, we elect those we believe are the best among us as representatives to make informed decisions on our behalf.
Under its increasingly egalitarian façade, the Democrat position does not seek to represent all views but only what they view as acceptable. The Republican perspective recognizes that various factions tend to focus only on specific aspects of justice and do not possess a complete picture on their own.
The passions of the majority can be led astray, and they need to be tempered by cooler, more rational heads that recognize that the desires of the collective and the common good are not always one and the same. By ensuring these diverse views receive representation instead of being drowned out by mob rule, the republican system is the most effective system for preserving liberty.
A republic balances the tendencies of direct democracies, where the majority overwhelms minorities, and oligarchies, where they share power only within a small group and are more prone to elitism. Historically, direct democracies have been predisposed to favor demagogues and tyrants that appeal to the darkest appetites of human nature through impassioned rhetoric.
Those of the more democratic persuasion are also likely to deeply resent hierarchy in any form. At its most extreme, this includes a resentment of anything that strives to be better in regard to wisdom, virtue or success. Some elements would prefer everyone were at the same base level, even if that means everyone is equally impoverished, rather than see any level of inequality (Heritage).
You will find the word “democracy” nowhere in our Constitution, which established a republic, and our Constitution also requires that each state have a republican form of government. The 10th Amendment to the Constitution leaves all powers not given to the federal government or forbidden by it to the states. One of the essential powers exercised by the states is police power.
Congress is a balance of democratic and oligarchic elements between the House of Representatives, apportioned based on population, and the Senate, where each state has two senators regardless of population.
This arrangement prevents the more urban and more populous states, like California and New York, from completely dominating the smaller, less populous states, which have their own interests and local ways of life.
When we see how Democrat governors and mayors have run their states and cities, we should be immensely grateful for the separation between federal, state and local powers.
Governors like Jay Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have faced lawsuits due to the severity of their COVID-19 lockdown measures and the resulting economic devastation. A judge even had to prevent Pritzker from extending the lockdowns any further, while a petition to remove Whitmer received more than 200,000 signatures because of her arbitrary measures (Federalist).
Many of these Democrat governors are patently un-American with governors like Andrew Cuomo of New York having claimed that America “was never that great.” Curiously, while they continuously assert that America is systemically racist, Democrat governors and mayors have controlled the areas with some of the worst cases of inner-city poverty for decades.
It’s also no coincidence that these Democrat-run states have experienced some of the worst rioting after the tragic death of George Floyd. As if the economic devastation caused by their severe lockdown policies wasn’t enough, their failure to protect businesses and property has caused many companies to flee these urban centers.
Democrat mayors like Bill DeBlasio of New York, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Keisha Bottoms of Atlanta and Jacob Frey of Minneapolis have also contributed to the flight from the cities because they failed to support the police or protect their citizens. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey ordered the police to stand down as rioters looted the city and set fire to local businesses — many of which were black-owned — and even low-income housing.
Many of these same mayors and governors have supported the absurd cries to defund the police. Under these dire circumstances, it has scarcely been more critical for us to elect officials that will preserve law and order while seeking to overcome the deep divisions in our society, in part through increased economic opportunity.
On that note, it’s worth mentioning that the current Democrat mayor of Florence, Stephen J. Wukela, endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, and he has endorsed the Democrat candidate for mayor, Teresa Myers Ervin.
The Republican candidate, Bryan Braddock, hopes to bring opportunity to Florence through the support of local businesses; combating homelessness, poverty and drug addiction; and providing a better quality of life for all citizens.
Braddock and other Republican candidates are united in a desire to avoid the violence plaguing cities around the nation. This makes the race for Florence County Sheriff pivotal as Republican T.J. Joye faces off against Democrat Darrin Yarborough.
There are also two seats open on the Florence County Council. The Republican candidates are Steve Byrd and John Sweeney, who face Democrat candidates Chaquez McCall and Lethonia Barnes.
The Florence County Republican Party desires to enable our citizens through greater economic opportunities and to limit the ever-reaching arm of centralized government.
