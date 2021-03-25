GUEST COLUMN: Mercy Medicine provides care ‘unto the least of these’

The Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, created in 1994 by five concerned, compassionate physicians, continues to serve the unmet medical, dental and life-saving medication needs for the uninsured, underserved indigent, working poor and prison-release population of Florence and Williamsburg counties. This important service continues even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify as a Mercy patient, the total income, depending on the size of the household, cannot exceed 200% of the federal poverty threshold level. This means, for example, a single head of household cannot have a total income over about $25,000 annually.

Next, the individual cannot have, or qualify for, any medical insurance to include Medicaid, Finally, the individual must reside in either Florence or Williamsburg counties for medical and basic dental benefits. However, for dental pain or infection, only the clinic will accept and treat patients in several other counties in the Pee Dee area. The age range to be eligible for care is from 18-64, so the clinic does not treat any pediatric or Medicare-eligible patients for medical reasons. The final requirement is that the potential patient agrees that Mercy Medicine will be his or her only medical or dental home.