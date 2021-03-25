GUEST COLUMN: Mercy Medicine provides care ‘unto the least of these’

The Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, created in 1994 by five concerned, compassionate physicians, continues to serve the unmet medical, dental and life-saving medication needs for the uninsured, underserved indigent, working poor and prison-release population of Florence and Williamsburg counties. This important service continues even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify as a Mercy patient, the total income, depending on the size of the household, cannot exceed 200% of the federal poverty threshold level. This means, for example, a single head of household cannot have a total income over about $25,000 annually.
Next, the individual cannot have, or qualify for, any medical insurance to include Medicaid, Finally, the individual must reside in either Florence or Williamsburg counties for medical and basic dental benefits. However, for dental pain or infection, only the clinic will accept and treat patients in several other counties in the Pee Dee area. The age range to be eligible for care is from 18-64, so the clinic does not treat any pediatric or Medicare-eligible patients for medical reasons. The final requirement is that the potential patient agrees that Mercy Medicine will be his or her only medical or dental home.
Along with the treatment of chronic medical conditions and dental concerns, Mercy Medicine provides life-sustaining medications free of charge for all its patients regardless of the need or ability to pay. To do this, Mercy partners with the Medicine Mart and Williamsburg Pharmacy to provide the patient with “starter” medications after which, in about five business days, another nonprofit organization, Welvista, sends the needed free medications to the patients directly through the mail.
Mercy never asks its patients for any payment for services to include necessary drug therapy. During the pandemic, Mercy Medicine has adhered to all of the CDC guidelines but does not test or treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms, However, the clinic has participated with the state in the South Carolina Strong project to collect specimens for testing to determine the COVID-19 “hotspots” in the surrounding area.
To provide all of this of care, Mercy is solely dependent upon the financial generosity of individuals, churches, businesses and the United Way of Florence County. Continued donations to the United Way are vital not only to Mercy Medicine but to many other agencies in the Pee Dee area.
The United Way of Florence County is the largest single financial contributor to our clinic, as its annual contribution accounts for approximately 18% of our operating revenue. In 2020 alone, total donations and grants allowed the clinic to see 304 unduplicated patients and more than 2,300 medical and dental visits in the clinic itself.
Mercy is hopeful to increase its patient load to pre-pandemic levels this year as more people are vaccinated and the disease hopefully diminishes.
Our volunteers are another important part of the total service picture at Mercy. These dedicated individuals, some serving for many years, perform a variety of tasks from helping new patients with the application process to seeing patients as physicians, dentists or a physician assistant.
In the past few months, the clinic has picked up additional volunteer services of a dietitian, podiatrist and psychiatric nurse practitioner. Mercy Medicine also is extremely grateful for the continuing support of the two large hospital systems in Florence, McLeod Health and MUSC-Florence, for their generous in-kind and donated cash support of our health care operations. We work as an integrated system to identify and then treat this group of special people.
The entire staff at the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, from our volunteers to our dedicated employees, take pride in the fact that approximately 92% of our funding goes directly to patient care services. For every $1 donated, $3.69 of services are provided. One can readily see that financial contributions are being used wisely to provide much needed care “unto the least of these” in our local area.
As long as there are the poor, homeless, indigent and uninsured among us, free medical clinics such as the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic will be sorely needed for years to come, delivering quality health and dental care in an atmosphere of Christian love and non-judgment. The United Way of Florence County, a partner for more than 20 years, will help us accomplish that.
Mercy Medicine accepts applications from potential patients from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Monday and Tuesday. The clinic’s normal work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. An appointment for an enrolled patient is required for care.
Wayne Jackson is Mercy Medicine’s executive director.