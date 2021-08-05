GUEST COLUMN: My SC Woods aims to support regional landowners, preserve natural resources in the face of unprecedented growth

Among the richest natural resources in South Carolina is our land. It is beautiful. It is fertile. And, if managed with an eye to the future, it can work for landowners, birds and generations to come, thanks in part to a program known as My SC Woods.
Through My SC Woods, organizations including Audubon South Carolina, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Forestry Commission, South Carolina Tree Farm, Clemson Cooperative Extension, the Center for Heirs Property Preservation, Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and Pee Dee Land Trust are working together to get free resources and information into the hands of as many landowners, farmers and conservationists in the region as we can.
Why? To help them get the most out of their land, preserve what makes South Carolina so special and advance natural solutions to the challenges we’re all facing as a result of South Carolina’s booming growth and rapid development.
The partnership aims to engage more woodland owners in the Pee Dee and Winyah Bay in forest certification, sustainable forestry, habitat enhancement for at-risk species, and the conservation, restoration and improved management of bottomland hardwood and longleaf pine forests. Such efforts are important to a number of highly vulnerable bird species, such as Swainson’s warblers, Kentucky warblers, red-cockaded woodpeckers and bobwhite quail. They also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change directly by providing the natural, cost-effective and long-lasting carbon capture and sequestration benefits that only trees can provide.
You might be surprised to learn that Audubon South Carolina – an organization that many people mistakenly associate with little more than bird watching – is one of the lead members of My SC Woods. It’s a role we’ve been happy to assume, as it provides us an opportunity to teach more South Carolina landowners about the bird and climate-friendly management practices we use on our own land, which includes more than 26,000 acres throughout in the state. Our conservation and restoration efforts not only provide essential habitat for birds, but they also help tackle the challenges of a changing climate by providing flood storage capacity, clean water, clean air and a natural, cost effective carbon storage solution while continuing to generate revenue through timber harvest.
To the great credit of our policymakers and business leaders, South Carolina continues to experience exponential growth. As Gov.r Henry McMaster frequently reminds us, people from all over the country want to come to South Carolina, and no one wants to leave. With its gorgeous landscapes, talented workforce and people as pleasant as its climate, who could blame them? Along with an increasing population comes the development of new homes, businesses and restaurants that are needed to support it. Such growth is great for our economy, but it must be done thoughtfully, lest we risk the very natural beauty and rural character that make so many people want to move here in the first place.
Protecting our rural lands is an important step in countering these threats as we embrace the growth that comes with being a state everyone wants to call home. Through grant support, My SC Woods is working to keep existing forestlands forested, to the benefit of South Carolina’s people and wildlife alike, by providing landowners with the information and tools they need to make good management decisions. This includes technical assistance and information about valuable cost-share opportunities to increased prescribed burning and other bird-friendly management practices that support longleaf pine and bottomland hardwood restoration. The partnership also encourages networking and collaboration among landowners, land management consultants and organizations providing assistance.
For example, a landowner in Chesterfield County is working with Audubon South Carolina to restore 60 acres of longleaf pine, plant pecan trees in a pollinator meadow and restore hardwood cypress trees alongside new nest boxes for wood duck and bluebirds, while planning a bird-friendly harvest where pine will be intentionally thinned and edged. The end result will be a healthy, productive forest that provides critical habitat for bird species like the hooded warbler, provides important carbon sequestration benefits and contributes to South Carolina’s $21 billion forest products economy at the same time.
My SC Woods offers landowners a fantastic opportunity to make a difference not only for themselves and their families but for the long-term good of the Pee Dee and the state we all love and call home. If you are interested in obtaining free resources that allow you to better manage your land, protect the clean air and water that birds and people rely on and contribute to the economic vitality of our state, I encourage you to visit myscwoods.com for more information – and to join us!
Tim Evans is the land conservation director of Audubon South Carolina. He previously spent almost 30 years working in the public sector as well as forest industry, working primarily in the bottomland hardwood forests of the Mississippi Alluvial Valley.