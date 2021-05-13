GUEST COLUMN: Naomi Project aids domestic abuse victims

The Naomi Project opened its doors in July 2006, as a result of unmet long-term needs of domestic abuse victims and their children who have made the choice not to return to their abusers.
We are a one-year transitional housing facility with extensive volunteer support and referral services. Our objective is to facilitate transition from victim thinking to survivor mode and to break the cycle of abuse.
The Naomi Project is available to women and their children who seek safety from their abusers while they develop plans to lead a violence-free life.
We offer five families a key to the front door and their own bedroom that can accommodate a family of three for one year. Safe housing, food, clothing, personal care items and transportation are provided.
Partnering with medical, mental health, dental and eye care providers is a great part of Naomi’s mission. These partnerships help with the healing process. By gaining access to these resources, participants feel like there is hope. Survivors of domestic abuse face high rates of depression, sleep disturbances, anxiety, flashbacks and other emotional distress.
Domestic abuse contributes to poor health for many survivors. We provide support groups weekly that teach self-esteem, empowerment, life skills, self-worth and money management. Bringing professionals in these fields for support is how we help the women and children to heal.
Our services provide opportunities that many women do not have, and this benefits the community in many ways.
The children are impacted as well. As they see their mothers make a positive life change, girls learn that abuse is not acceptable, and boys learn to not be abusive. We continue to enhance and advocate our future programs and services that addresses the broader issues associated with family violence.
This is our first year being a part of United Way, and the experience is lasting. Not knowing what was expected, we have received a warm welcome and support to guide us through this new experience. When I reach out to someone at the office, they always show their eagerness to help the newbie! This is priceless to a grass roots organization.
Our partnership with United Way has enabled the Naomi Project to serve not only our clients but our community as well. With some of the funding from the United Way, we were able to perform outreach activities and inform the community about domestic abuse, along with some of the resources available to those facing domestic abuse situations.
With the funding from United Way, we were able to provide bus passes and gas cards to enable the ladies to get back and forth to work and school. With this funding, we have been provided equipment to maintain the facility.
This funding has also allowed the Naomi Project to fund personal protection equipment, such as masks, face shields, gloves and sanitizer for our clients.
I truly value the support and resources that a partnership with United Way brings. However, what I value the most is the similarities in our missions. The United Way and the Naomi Project are both working to improve lives and stability in the community, while the Naomi Project is focused specifically on ending the cycle of domestic abuse.
Joyce Ford is the executive director of the Naomi Project.