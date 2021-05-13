GUEST COLUMN: Naomi Project aids domestic abuse victims

Our services provide opportunities that many women do not have, and this benefits the community in many ways.

The children are impacted as well. As they see their mothers make a positive life change, girls learn that abuse is not acceptable, and boys learn to not be abusive. We continue to enhance and advocate our future programs and services that addresses the broader issues associated with family violence.

This is our first year being a part of United Way, and the experience is lasting. Not knowing what was expected, we have received a warm welcome and support to guide us through this new experience. When I reach out to someone at the office, they always show their eagerness to help the newbie! This is priceless to a grass roots organization.

Our partnership with United Way has enabled the Naomi Project to serve not only our clients but our community as well. With some of the funding from the United Way, we were able to perform outreach activities and inform the community about domestic abuse, along with some of the resources available to those facing domestic abuse situations.

With the funding from United Way, we were able to provide bus passes and gas cards to enable the ladies to get back and forth to work and school. With this funding, we have been provided equipment to maintain the facility.