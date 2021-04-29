GUEST COLUMN: Pee Dee Coalition grateful to United Way

In 1987, the United Way of Florence County allocated $1,000 to the fledgling volunteer-based organization, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
On April 1, 1987, the coalition initiated its regional 24-hour crisis line and began on-site advocacy response to eight hospitals in a three-county area.
Formed in 1986 as a result of the absence of services for victims of sexual assault and family violence in the region, the coalition began its journey to fulfill its mission as a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse and to meeting the needs of victims and their families and to promote its philosophy that these issues are ones for the total community – not only women or service providers but all who value the basic human desire to be free from physical threat and harm.
In 1988, the United Way of Florence County increased its allocation to $3,000 to assist in the establishment of the regions’ first emergency safe shelter for battered women and their children. Supported by a large gift from the then-Florence Junior Welfare League, the coalition opened its shelter doors on Mother’s Day of the following year.
In 1989, the United Way of Florence County expanded its financial support to $21,000 for community victim services, public education and awareness, training for professionals and now an Emergency Safe House.
By 1998, the United Way of Florence County had upped it support to $70,000 for the region’s first and South Carolina’s second children’s advocacy center, the Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant Children’s Center, a domestic violence offender intervention program, Alternatives to Violence (ATV), and a prevention education program for middle, secondary and college age students ROAR (Reducing Our Assault Risk), which included a self-defense component for women and girls.
Over the past 35 years, the United Way of Florence County has provided a bedrock of support that has enabled the coalition to establish in-county, on-site victim services in six surrounding counties and several locations in Florence County and ATV’s court ordered groups in six counties of the seven-county service area.
The Durant Children’s Center, the “House Where the Healing Begins,” is currently the sole nationally certified center in the region with sites in the 4th, 3rd and 12th Judicial Circuits with a dedicated medical, forensic interviewer, treatment and advocacy staff. Durant’s prevention arm, Prevent Child Abuse Pee Dee, is engaged with parents and elementary school age children through its personal body safety and sexual abuse prevention programs.
The establishment of a transitional shelter for domestic violence victims and their children has enabled residents from the Emergency Safe House in Florence to have a longer-term home from which they can regain their freedom and the knowledge and skills to have a “new beginning.”
The challenges posed by the pandemic this past year have been significant but not insurmountable. The shelters remained opened, although with fewer residents. Advocacy and counseling continued via teleconference or phone. Parenting and court-mandated groups continued through Zoom or conference call. Children continued to be medically examined and interviews conducted. Partnerships with area colleges shifted their prevention efforts to Zoom meetings. Hospitals ensured the sexual assault and domestic violence victim advocates had access to those that presented to the emergency departments. Trainings for professionals continued virtually and community education continued through social media, podcasts and the website.
As we look to the future, we count on the United Way of Florence County to be a significant partner in our vision to make the Pee Dee a safer, more compassionate place to live and work and will continue to support its vision for Florence County.
Ellen Hamilton is the executive director of the Pee Dee Coalition.