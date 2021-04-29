GUEST COLUMN: Pee Dee Coalition grateful to United Way

In 1987, the United Way of Florence County allocated $1,000 to the fledgling volunteer-based organization, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.

On April 1, 1987, the coalition initiated its regional 24-hour crisis line and began on-site advocacy response to eight hospitals in a three-county area.

Formed in 1986 as a result of the absence of services for victims of sexual assault and family violence in the region, the coalition began its journey to fulfill its mission as a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse and to meeting the needs of victims and their families and to promote its philosophy that these issues are ones for the total community – not only women or service providers but all who value the basic human desire to be free from physical threat and harm.

In 1988, the United Way of Florence County increased its allocation to $3,000 to assist in the establishment of the regions’ first emergency safe shelter for battered women and their children. Supported by a large gift from the then-Florence Junior Welfare League, the coalition opened its shelter doors on Mother’s Day of the following year.