GUEST COLUMN: Proud to be an American

Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001, was a perfect fall day. I was returning to New Jersey from a wonderful weekend of air shows on Long Island, New York, with my friend John Ray.

As we approached the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge tollbooths, I looked over my right shoulder at the Manhattan skyline. Never before have I seen it so beautiful! The afternoon sun was reflecting off the windows of the buildings. The two World Trade Center buildings just sparkled!

Sunday traffic at the tollbooths was slower than usual. I noticed extra people in each tollbooth scrutinizing each car’s passengers. I never found out why. We returned to my hometown of Ocean City, New Jersey.

On Tuesday morning, the 11th, I was closing my summer condo and returning to my winter home in Darlington. I was packing the car when my wife, Bert, came out to tell me that a plane had just flown into the World Trade Center.

“That’s not possible on a beautiful and clear day like this!” I said. “That’s no accident!”

She reminded me of the B-25 that flew into the Empire State Building back in the ’40s.

“That was an accident that happened in thick fog before we had radar,” I said.