GUEST COLUMN: Proud to be an American

Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001, was a perfect fall day. I was returning to New Jersey from a wonderful weekend of air shows on Long Island, New York, with my friend John Ray.
As we approached the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge tollbooths, I looked over my right shoulder at the Manhattan skyline. Never before have I seen it so beautiful! The afternoon sun was reflecting off the windows of the buildings. The two World Trade Center buildings just sparkled!
Sunday traffic at the tollbooths was slower than usual. I noticed extra people in each tollbooth scrutinizing each car’s passengers. I never found out why. We returned to my hometown of Ocean City, New Jersey.
On Tuesday morning, the 11th, I was closing my summer condo and returning to my winter home in Darlington. I was packing the car when my wife, Bert, came out to tell me that a plane had just flown into the World Trade Center.
“That’s not possible on a beautiful and clear day like this!” I said. “That’s no accident!”
She reminded me of the B-25 that flew into the Empire State Building back in the ’40s.
“That was an accident that happened in thick fog before we had radar,” I said.
We went inside to see a second plane hit the other tower and then a third plane hit the Pentagon! We immediately thought of our daughter, who worked at the Pentagon, and our son, the airline pilot. We put our travel plans on hold until we could sort all of this out. Fortunately, our daughter and son were both safe.
We decided to head south the next day, the 12th. As we crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Washington, D.C., we looked up the Potomac River and could see black smoke still rising from the Pentagon.
From when we left our condo in New Jersey until we arrived at our home in Darlington, every home we passed was displaying the American flag. On every bridge and overpass we drove under along Interstate 95, people had hung or were hanging American flags.
It reminded me of a speech I give about what sets us apart from other countries is how Americans love their flag.
I was so proud to be an American. I was proud of how everyone in our country united, responded and recovered from this first attack on the mainland United States.
Rocky Gannon is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.