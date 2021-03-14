GUEST COLUMN: Public needs to demand sunshine

It is Sunshine Week across America. South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act — the Sunshine Law — gives you access to government meetings and public records.

Let me share with you the preface to the S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA):

“The General Assembly finds that it is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner so that citizens shall be advised of the performance of public officials and of the decisions that are reached in public activity and in formulation of public policy.”

This sentence sums up the intent of South Carolina’s Sunshine Law — that it is crucial to be aware of the important decisions public bodies make in your community. But the law and its intent mean nothing if the citizens of our state don’t take it to heart.

They do this by attending public meetings to hear what is being discussed.

They do this by demanding public documents they have the right to see.

They do this by objecting when a school board goes into an illegal secret meeting.

They do this by holding public officials accountable when they violate the FOIA.