GUEST COLUMN: Residential Rental Registry bill targets slumlords

I write here to explain the purpose and effect of the Residential Rental Registry bill that I have proposed and is pending before the Florence City Council.
Existing ordinances have, for years, set requirements for the maintenance of residential property in the city of Florence. These codes require, essentially, that owners maintain residential property such that it is “fit for human habitation.” Habitability requires that residential property owners maintain adequate heat, potable water, safe electrical wiring, adequate roofing and flooring.
These requirements have long been existing law and should be uncontroversial.
The overwhelming majority of landlords comply with the law without thought; the obligation to maintain one’s property, to them, is self-evident.
However, many unscrupulous landlords rent houses in this city in blatant and despicable violation of these basic legal requirements for human habitability. These slumlords milk property without concern for tenants, overcharging for property in poor neighborhoods that is kept in disrepair and allowed to deteriorate.
Frequently, their tenants pay to rent homes with failed roofs and flooring that has rotted away; exposing the ground beneath. Too many renters in our city heat their homes with space heaters, or worse yet, with their kitchen ovens. The city of Florence codes enforcement office receives these complaints, and worse, daily.
These slumlords are motivated by the desire to maximize profit by refusing to make the most basic repairs of their property, taking advantage of the most vulnerable members of our community.
They evade the law’s enforcement by hiding their identities. They title their slum properties located within the city in the name of shell entities (“ABC Properties LLC”) that are organized outside of the city’s legal jurisdiction. Thus, the city cannot identify or serve them; and they escape the law.
They have also managed to persuade prior councils to exempt them from the business license that is paid by every other legitimate business in the city limits.
This problem has persisted for decades.
The solution is not complicated: We must require each rental property owner to register within the city and pay a business license, like every other business in the city. The “Rental Registry” used by many other cities in South Carolina simply allows the city to identify and serve property owners who are in violation of the law.
Critics of the bill cite the danger of “new, unnecessary regulations” and threaten that “landlords will be forced to pass the new costs of meeting the regulations and fees associated through to their tenants increasing rent.”
First, the proposed ordinance contains no new property maintenance standards whatsoever.
It only creates a list of property owners to allow enforcement of existing habitability law.
It is true that owners that are in violation of those basic existing codes will be required to expend the cost to make repairs. Legitimate property owners bear the cost of property maintenance every day and are able to offer competitive, affordable rents. If slumlords attempt to raise their already high rents further when they are forced to repair their property, they will not be able to compete with legitimate law-abiding landlords.
Thus, the cost of complying with existing law will, necessarily, come from the slumlords’ profits, which they have boosted for years by ignoring the law and the health and safety of their tenants.
As to the cost of the business license: It totals essentially $2.55 on each $1,000 of gross income; that is, $1.28 on a $500 monthly rental bill. It is already paid by every other business operating in the city, including by many legitimate and well-established realtor firms that manage rental properties for others.
Nonetheless, society does not provide affordable food by allowing grocers to sell rancid meat; nor will we achieve affordable housing by allowing slumlords to rent homes that are not fit for human habitation. That is simply not who we are as a people.
No citizen of Florence should suffer living in a home that is unfit for human habitation. Existing law requiring that rentals be habitable should not be controversial; nor should their enforcement.
I will vote for the proposed rental registry ordinance, and I urge my council colleagues to join me.
Stephen J. Wukela has served as the mayor of Florence since he was first elected in 2008.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!