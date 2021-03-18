 Skip to main content
GUEST COLUMN: Responding to hunger in the Pee Dee
GUEST COLUMN: Responding to hunger in the Pee Dee

An unfortunate but glaring statistic for our state is that one in six South Carolinians struggles with food insecurity and hunger. Too many of our neighbors must pick between affording medication, keeping their lights on or buying groceries.

That is where Harvest Hope steps in.

Harvest Hope is South Carolina’s largest food bank, serving 20 of our 46 counties across the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate. More specifically, the Pee Dee branch provides food assistance for our neighbors across nine counties, including Florence. Partnering with churches, shelters and other community organizations, like United Way of Florence County, Harvest Hope is working to transform lives by feeding the hungry and building a healthy and hopefully a hunger-free tomorrow.

Through our partnership with the United Way of Florence County, Harvest Hope has increased capacity to feed more people through mobile food pantries.

The Mobile Food Pantry (MFP) program began in 2002 to serve individuals in rural areas who have limited or no access to food pantries. There are many challenges for hungry people living in remote areas, such as rural communities and other pockets of poverty, where there is limited emergency support and transportation.

In 2020, the need for Harvest Hope’s assistance skyrocketed as so many individuals lost their jobs, income and, in some cases, their homes, due to the pandemic. Harvest Hope facilitated 43 mobile food pantries in 2019 but saw that jump to almost 400 in 2020.

Because of Harvest Hope’s partnership with the United Way, we have expanded our reach to provide food more effectively to rural towns in Florence County. Efforts have been concentrated in Olanta, Coward, Scranton, Johnsonville and Lake City.

We are glad to have been able to strengthen our support to the Lake City Resource Center and Lydia’s Bowels of Mercy in Johnsonville.

With so much uncertainty continuing, our partnerships and working together is crucial to meeting the needs of our communities.

The United Way of Florence County plays a key role in that. Together, we are building a hunger-free tomorrow.

Nicole Echols
Nicole Echols is the executive director of the Pee Dee Branch of Harvest Hope in Florence.

FIFTH IN A SERIES

To spotlight nonprofits and the great work they do, the Morning News has invited leaders of United Way of Florence County and its 22 partner agencies to write guest columns that will appear on the Opinion page each Thursday through July 22.

