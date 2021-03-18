GUEST COLUMN: Responding to hunger in the Pee Dee

An unfortunate but glaring statistic for our state is that one in six South Carolinians struggles with food insecurity and hunger. Too many of our neighbors must pick between affording medication, keeping their lights on or buying groceries.

That is where Harvest Hope steps in.

Harvest Hope is South Carolina’s largest food bank, serving 20 of our 46 counties across the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate. More specifically, the Pee Dee branch provides food assistance for our neighbors across nine counties, including Florence. Partnering with churches, shelters and other community organizations, like United Way of Florence County, Harvest Hope is working to transform lives by feeding the hungry and building a healthy and hopefully a hunger-free tomorrow.

Through our partnership with the United Way of Florence County, Harvest Hope has increased capacity to feed more people through mobile food pantries.

The Mobile Food Pantry (MFP) program began in 2002 to serve individuals in rural areas who have limited or no access to food pantries. There are many challenges for hungry people living in remote areas, such as rural communities and other pockets of poverty, where there is limited emergency support and transportation.