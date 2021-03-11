GUEST COLUMN: Salvation Army: ‘Doing the Most Good’ in Pee Dee for 134 years

The Salvation Army of the Pee Dee Region, located in Florence, also serves five surrounding counties: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro.
March 23, 2021, will mark 134 years that The Salvation Army Florence Command has been meeting human needs in our community. That is a year older than the city of Florence, which was officially charted in 1888.
Our mission statement says, The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
And that is what The Salvation Army has done since its humble beginnings in the East End of London in 1865 to today in 2021. We strive to offer practical assistance to our neighbors in need without discrimination and to reflect God’s love for them as we serve.
“Doing the Most Good” is The Salvation Army’s motto, but it is so much more than just words. It is a promise to our donors, employees and clients to do the most good with the contributions of money, time and resources that they have blessed us with.
Even though we are an International organization, we locally serve our communities based on their needs, and we rely on local support to keep our ministry going in each area where we serve.
In the Pee Dee, we serve our communities with emergency financial assistance, including rent, utilities, food and clothing. We also have an emergency shelter for the homeless, character-building programs for young people as well as programs for adults and the aged.
When disaster strikes, with fires, floods and hurricanes, The Salvation Army is there with hot meals, cleanup kits and spiritual support for as long as we are needed.
Then along came COVID-19, and it does not discriminate. People from all walks of life were being affected by this pandemic. The Salvation Army was there. With the support from Carolina Cares and other donations, we were still able to provide emergency shelter, utility assistance and food for those who were affected.
Hope is greater than fear, and The Salvation Army is still caring for those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 throughout the Pee Dee region.
We would not be able to do what we do without the generous support from our donors, our community and partner agencies such as the United Way. We truly are “Better Together.” Having partnered with United Way of Florence County for over 60 years, The Salvation Army has been able to “Do the Most Good” by supporting and collaborating with UWFC and some of its partner agencies.
The United Way is the vehicle in which we are all partnering together to ensure the needs of our community are better met and our reach to those in need extends so much further. With the United Way’s support, we were able to serve 8,046 persons last year in our community and provide 1,660 food boxes and 9,246 nights of shelter. We helped 427 families with utility assistance. Without United Way funding, our ability to help those in our community would suffer greatly.
The last section of the “Doing the Most Good”: Our Manifesto says this:
I am a humble steward of other people’s generosity.
I am a grateful courier of a stranger’s kindness.
I am the faithful executor of others’ goodwill.
I take responsibility seriously.
I am blessed.
I am a blessing.
I am The Salvation Army.
I am doing the most good.
It is truly a blessing for my husband, Tim, and me to be the Corps officers for The Salvation Army in the Pee Dee Region. Thank you for your support, and remember to Be Blessed and to Be a Blessing!
To learn more about The Salvation Army and the services provided, or to make a donation, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org/florence.
Melissa A. Scott is a major with The Salvation Army in Florence.