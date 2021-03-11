GUEST COLUMN: Salvation Army: ‘Doing the Most Good’ in Pee Dee for 134 years

In the Pee Dee, we serve our communities with emergency financial assistance, including rent, utilities, food and clothing. We also have an emergency shelter for the homeless, character-building programs for young people as well as programs for adults and the aged.

When disaster strikes, with fires, floods and hurricanes, The Salvation Army is there with hot meals, cleanup kits and spiritual support for as long as we are needed.

Then along came COVID-19, and it does not discriminate. People from all walks of life were being affected by this pandemic. The Salvation Army was there. With the support from Carolina Cares and other donations, we were still able to provide emergency shelter, utility assistance and food for those who were affected.

Hope is greater than fear, and The Salvation Army is still caring for those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 throughout the Pee Dee region.

We would not be able to do what we do without the generous support from our donors, our community and partner agencies such as the United Way. We truly are “Better Together.” Having partnered with United Way of Florence County for over 60 years, The Salvation Army has been able to “Do the Most Good” by supporting and collaborating with UWFC and some of its partner agencies.