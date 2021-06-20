GUEST COLUMN: Save the planet, and start with the city of Darlington

DARLINGTON
The city of Darlington is a beautiful place to live and work, but it needs the help of all of its citizens to stay that way.
Sadly, so many locations are cluttered with empty bottles, cardboard, plastic and many other forms of debris littered on streets, sidewalks, yards and basically anywhere people go.
This major issue takes away from the cleanliness of our city, the beauty of our neighborhoods, harms our environment and overall creates an unsightly vision of what Darlington is and can be.
Though you personally might not be at fault, we all have walked past trash and other miscellaneous things that are on the ground because it has nothing to do with us.
But it actually does.
Litter endangers the health, safety and welfare of you and other citizens every day. Litter has the potential to attract rats and other pests that can carry disease, which can affect our health, especially the many people who have compromised immune systems.
Litter can trap or poison wildlife and pets, kill aquatic life and harm the quality of the water that we drink and use on a daily basis. Drivers swerving to avoid trash in the road can cause vehicle crashes. Children and others can trip and fall on the litter at playgrounds, on sidewalks and in other general pedestrian areas.
The most common litter items include cigarette butts (which can also be a fire hazard if they are not put out correctly or fully), food wrappers, plastic bottles, beverage cans, disposable cups, grocery bags, straws and tire and vehicle debris. These items can easily be disposed of properly at gas stations or other public trash receptacles when out and about town.
We can solve this problem if everyone does their part.
Do not throw your trash on the streets, parks or other places where trash does not belong. If you see trash on your way into a building or on a walk, pick it up and dispose of it in a proper manner.
Other easy solutions include keeping a bag in your vehicle to dispose of trash, securely covering trash containers to prevent wind or animals from spreading litter and, when visiting parks and recreation areas, make sure to leave the area clean for the next person to enjoy.
No matter who disposed of it first, litter is still harming the environment and our city, which becomes the entire community’s problem when it starts deterring new businesses or residents from coming to settle down in our beloved city.
There are organizations, like Palmetto Pride, whose whole purpose is to make the environment and state litter free. The website palmettopride.org has information on how to help, the dangers of pollution and litter on the environment and wildlife and the threat it poses to the health of citizens.
You do not have to join or volunteer with these services, but it will help you educate those who do not understand the harm that litter can cause to our beautiful city of Darlington.
You can do your part by helping out with cleanup days and weeks that the city holds in order to beautify and de-trash the downtown area and other districts to help the environment and its overall appearance. The Darlington Garden Club and Darlington Memorial Cemetery Association both hold a number of cleanup events, and your church or neighborhood can start one, too.
Join Palmetto Pride and the city of Darlington by fighting against litter in your area and within the beautiful state of South Carolina. People can make a difference.
You can make a difference just by being aware of how you dispose of your trash and by helping keep the city and environment trash free.
Macie-Lynn Shafer is the executive assistant for the Darlington Planning Department.