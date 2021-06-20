GUEST COLUMN: Save the planet, and start with the city of Darlington

DARLINGTON

The city of Darlington is a beautiful place to live and work, but it needs the help of all of its citizens to stay that way.

Sadly, so many locations are cluttered with empty bottles, cardboard, plastic and many other forms of debris littered on streets, sidewalks, yards and basically anywhere people go.

This major issue takes away from the cleanliness of our city, the beauty of our neighborhoods, harms our environment and overall creates an unsightly vision of what Darlington is and can be.

Though you personally might not be at fault, we all have walked past trash and other miscellaneous things that are on the ground because it has nothing to do with us.

But it actually does.

Litter endangers the health, safety and welfare of you and other citizens every day. Litter has the potential to attract rats and other pests that can carry disease, which can affect our health, especially the many people who have compromised immune systems.