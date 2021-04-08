GUEST COLUMN: SCA advocates for county’s older adults

Without United Way funds, we would have to institutionalize many seniors and put many of them on a waiting list. We would have to reduce the activities of volunteers who help in our meal programs. We want to keep our seniors active and mobile for them not to get to the homebound stage. Our volunteer program helps many seniors to help other seniors who are homebound as well as engaging them in community causes. The funds will reach a wide range of the population, and we are grateful. It is also our hope to expand our services, and limited funds will prevent that.

The Senior Citizens Association truly values our partnership with United Way, because it has been evident that they have a committed staff with experience who truly want to service the community. The hard work, integrity, teamwork and willingness to engage with the partners have been an asset. We also value the opportunity at any time to call on them for their participation, fund raising efforts, ideas and clarification.

We recognize that we do not work alone and our relationship with United Way is critical. The Association is very appreciative to so many for the support and partnership. It is always our goal to collaborate with other service providers or partnerships and to encourage service integration in Florence County.

SCA along with United Way is working hard to improve the lives of older adults and to show value and respect to those we serve each day.

Linda Mitchell Johnson is the executive director of the Senior Citizens Association.