GUEST COLUMN: SCA advocates for county’s older adults

The Senior Citizens Association is a nonprofit agency for elderly adults and their families.
The agency has taken an assertive role to be a leader and advocate for senior citizens in Florence County. We have earned the trust of our seniors and their family members to put them at ease when faced with challenging situations.
SCA offers a variety of vital community-based services to senior citizens over age 60 who reside in Florence County. The Meals-on-Wheels program was one of the first in the Pee Dee Region where seniors were provided a nutritious meal daily. In Florence County, approximately 18.1% of seniors combat hunger issues every day.
SCA is passionate about its seniors and strives to treat them in the manner that individuals would treat their family members. SCA serves as an advocate for our county’s aging population and provides services that allow seniors to remain in their homes instead of being placed in a nursing home or institution. Aging in place is one of our goals for seniors.
SCA enhances the quality of life of seniors from the preventive field and provides assistance in maintaining independence. SCA has two warm and welcoming locations: Florence’s Leatherman Senior Center and the Lake City Senior Center, which are focal points in the community where adults age 50 and older come together for recreational and social activities. SCA is thankful to have two state-of-the-art senior facilities. The centers are equipped with space to operate group dining events, pack and assemble meals and coordinate multipurpose services.
The Leatherman and Lake City senior centers have more than 1,200 individual memberships for adults age 50 and older. Members participate in recreational activities and social events that reflect their interests, experiences and lifestyles. The centers conduct educational seminars, blood pressure screenings, fitness area activities, exercise classes, card games, social activities, line and ballroom dancing, support groups, community partnership events and workshops.
The Leatherman Senior Center also offers a private paid meal program to members and nonmembers twice a week at a low cost.
The home-delivered meals program (meals-on-wheels) is the most sought-after services of the agency for homebound programs. The agency served more than 83,912 meals to clients last fiscal year (June 30, 2020). There is a waiting list of 34 homebound seniors, the lowest since I have been the executive director. We are soliciting the support of the community to eliminate this waiting list by contributing to the United Way campaign.
Before I was hired more than 20 years ago, there has been a relationship with United Way in addressing the needs of the elderly population. The agency has benefited from the funding due to keeping seniors out of nursing homes or an institution and helping them with pride to stay in their own homes. United Way assists this agency to serve our community by adding quality of life to our elderly population. We serve meals to the seniors to improve their nutritious health and reduce the financial burden on the State. Community-based services reduce the tremendous cost of a nursing home and help the senior stay at home as long as possible.
Without United Way funds, we would have to institutionalize many seniors and put many of them on a waiting list. We would have to reduce the activities of volunteers who help in our meal programs. We want to keep our seniors active and mobile for them not to get to the homebound stage. Our volunteer program helps many seniors to help other seniors who are homebound as well as engaging them in community causes. The funds will reach a wide range of the population, and we are grateful. It is also our hope to expand our services, and limited funds will prevent that.
The Senior Citizens Association truly values our partnership with United Way, because it has been evident that they have a committed staff with experience who truly want to service the community. The hard work, integrity, teamwork and willingness to engage with the partners have been an asset. We also value the opportunity at any time to call on them for their participation, fund raising efforts, ideas and clarification.
We recognize that we do not work alone and our relationship with United Way is critical. The Association is very appreciative to so many for the support and partnership. It is always our goal to collaborate with other service providers or partnerships and to encourage service integration in Florence County.
SCA along with United Way is working hard to improve the lives of older adults and to show value and respect to those we serve each day.
Linda Mitchell Johnson is the executive director of the Senior Citizens Association.