GUEST COLUMN: South Carolina can celebrate a milestone for worker freedom this Labor Day

On Labor Day 2021, we should celebrate the dedication and resilience of the working men and women who helped us get through the challenges of the past year.

And, as a resident of South Carolina, you can celebrate the fact that your state and 26 other Right to Work states across the country are now home to a majority of America’s working people. This means that workers in South Carolina – and most employees in America – can now freely choose whether to join or financially support a union or abstain from doing so.

An overwhelming majority of Americans have demonstrated in polls for years that they believe all workers should have this freedom. Now, the majority of employed people do. Additionally, the 2018 Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court decision, argued and won by National Right to Work Foundation staff attorneys, ensures every public sector employee across the country enjoys Right to Work protections under the First Amendment.

Even amidst all of this progress, however, in 23 states union bosses are still granted the power by law to force every worker in a private sector workplace – even those who don’t want the union and never asked for its so-called “representation” – to fund union boss activities or be fired.