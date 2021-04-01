GUEST COLUMN: Speech & Hearing Center assists those who need help

Music was provided by the 82nd Airborne band, and Hope put on a show that everyone enjoyed. This event was so successful that two-thirds of the funds needed for the goal were raised in that one evening.

The center continues to serve the Pee Dee region with the help and generosity of the United Way of Florence County and the community. If it were not for United Way, we would be limited in our ability to help those in need.

As a staff, we all believe strongly that effective communication (speech and hearing) is an essential human need and, as such, a basic human right. Without it, no individual or community can exist or prosper.

The center is the only nonprofit community speech and hearing center in the Pee Dee. Being a nonprofit enables us to provide the high professional standards of care in the most personal and compassionate manner possible, regardless of the client’s ability to pay.