GUEST COLUMN: Telehealth access is important for seniors, rural residents

This year, I have worked with my U.S. Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce a number of proposals to address ongoing broadband challenges right here at home, such as the State Fix Act. If enacted, these bills would be game-changing for the estimated 650,000 South Carolinians who currently lack access to high-speed internet. Unfortunately, even as we continue working to improve home broadband infrastructure, outdated federal laws and regulations continue to constrain patient access to telehealth services, especially for our older and more vulnerable populations.

More than one million South Carolinians are enrolled in Medicare, where extensive restrictions on geographic location, distant and originating sites, provider-type and services covered limit many seniors’ ability to take advantage of telehealth offerings. I have worked with my colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee to develop and advance the CHRONIC Care Act, substantially expanding access to additional telehealth benefits for most seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.

But Medicare Advantage only serves about a quarter of Medicare beneficiaries, and rigid rules remain in place for traditional Medicare plans. That means 75% of those utilizing Medicare in our state, almost 800,000 people in total, are seeing their access to telehealth hindered by outdated and unneeded red tape.