GUEST COLUMN: Tenacious Grace grateful for United Way support

Tenacious Grace has a heart for hurting women in our community … women in offices scattered across the city and women not certain of their next meal on the street.

This passion led Tenacious Grace to the women’s housing unit (H-pod) of the Florence County Detention Center in June 2015. They have been serving currently and formerly incarcerated women ever since.

Most women, when released from correctional custody, must return to the same destructive environments and relationships they left at their arrest. A criminal record makes securing employment and safe housing extremely difficult. Most are forced to take part-time positions at minimum-wage jobs without benefits or opportunities for advancement.

A formerly incarcerated woman might want to go back to school, but the low hourly wage she receives necessitates that she work as much as possible, perhaps taking multiple jobs, while still not making enough to build a life.