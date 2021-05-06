GUEST COLUMN: Tenacious Grace grateful for United Way support

Tenacious Grace has a heart for hurting women in our community … women in offices scattered across the city and women not certain of their next meal on the street.
This passion led Tenacious Grace to the women’s housing unit (H-pod) of the Florence County Detention Center in June 2015. They have been serving currently and formerly incarcerated women ever since.
Most women, when released from correctional custody, must return to the same destructive environments and relationships they left at their arrest. A criminal record makes securing employment and safe housing extremely difficult. Most are forced to take part-time positions at minimum-wage jobs without benefits or opportunities for advancement.
A formerly incarcerated woman might want to go back to school, but the low hourly wage she receives necessitates that she work as much as possible, perhaps taking multiple jobs, while still not making enough to build a life.
If she can afford rent and finds a landlord willing to rent to her, the required deposits add up to an impossible sum. Most do not have a car or a valid driver’s license, which makes her reliant upon the willingness of others or the dictates of the public transportation schedule. And this doesn’t factor in the battle against addiction or the effects of past abuse. It is little wonder 68% of released prisoners are arrested again within three years of their release.
I am the executive director of Tenacious Grace, and I serve as a volunteer chaplain for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. I am able to build relationships with ladies during their incarceration and then invite them to continue the relationship of support, encouragement and challenge upon their release.
This has included providing a bag of resources as they leave the jail; a monthly support group with other ladies facing the same hurdles; financial assistance for safe housing, education, transportation, recovery services, food and clothing; and advocacy for these women in the space of broken systems and exploitative business practices.
Currently, Tenacious Grace is taking a huge step forward in the hope that we are able to extend to formerly incarcerated women in our area. Tenacious Grace is now offering a safe place for formerly incarcerated women with no safe place to go. Five Sparrows, a free comprehensive recovery residence for five women at a time, is a home where the ladies are free of financial and relational stresses for 24 months … a time set apart for school, healing, counseling, healthy lifestyles, job training and an opportunity to seek the Lord and to grow into the women of purpose He made them to be.
Tenacious Grace has also created a candle line, birdsong + beeswax, that the ladies will produce as residents in the home. Tenacious Grace will use this product line to teach job skills, to pay the ladies a wage, and to generate revenue to support the program.
Tenacious Grace is grateful to have been chosen as a United Way partner agency last year and hopes it is a collaboration with a long future. During the 2020-2021 funding cycle, United Way helped pay rent, utilities and course fees for formerly incarcerated women in Florence County, and they funded gifts (toiletries, thermal tees and socks) for women spending Christmas in jail.
Tenacious Grace values having the assistance and support of the United Way.
“Farris Lupo, UW operations and agency director, regularly checks on our needs; she has truly become a friend to our organization and our work,” shares Danielle Rhodes, TG operations director.
Because of United Way support, Tenacious Grace is able to expand our services and the impact we are able to have upon marginalized and forgotten women in the Florence community.
Cookie Cawthon is the founder and executive director of Tenacious Grace.