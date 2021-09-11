GUEST COLUMN: The Survivor Tree

In order to balance great events in my life, I have turned to writing my thoughts on paper. In extreme cases, this takes the form of poetry.

Thus I have the first poem, “Nine Eleven,” written within 24 hours of the event and containing my raw reaction to what I had seen on the television.

I was supposed to be preparing a study on the Book of Jonah for Sunday School, but all thoughts were metamorphosed into what just happened. I had to write a poem of the effusive emotions that abounded in me.

Fear is the subject. Fear of an apocalyptic event, and whether I can brave the future.

The second poem, “Twelve Years Past” (a hymn of hope), was the result of a visit I made to New York and Manhattan with a group from the Robert Louis Stevenson Club.

Part of the itinerary was to visit the memorial to 9/11. We joined with a multi-ethnic crowd of pilgrims from all over the world. The composition of the crowd was in stark contrast to that of the victims, who were mostly local New York City residents.

The tree mentioned in the poem, now known as the Survivor Tree (see photograph), was resurrected from the pile of rubble, once a wonder of the city, and replanted in the memorial garden.