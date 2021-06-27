GUEST COLUMN: The Thru-Hiker

She has come, at last, with a flash and a bang during the early hours of darkness.

The temperature has dropped by 25 degrees from a thunderstorm that I can still hear rumbling in the distance. It is 3 a.m. We have had a string of very hot days, the “dog days” I think they are called, but Heidi, my dog, is tired of them. Over 100 degrees again yesterday!

But that’s not going to happen again for a long time. The big poodle knows. So we celebrate on the screen porch by eating shortbread, drinking hot tea and awaiting the barred owl to come on station and hoot at us. Goodbye, summer 2019.

Ruth and I spent last week up in the mountains away from the worst of the heat. The town of Hot Springs is one of only two where the Appalachian Trail comes down out the mountains and follows Main Street before climbing back up into the forest to be lost for another 1,700 miles. So far, I have bagged only one-hundredth of the total route, and all downhill.

How so, you may ask? The answer is I have perfected the technique of stumbling, which as you know is best done going downhill. Thus, since the Iron Horse Inn is on Main Street, Hot Springs, North Carolina, it is always somewhere downhill from where I get dropped off, and so I have a good chance of getting back on the same day.