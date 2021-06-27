GUEST COLUMN: The Thru-Hiker

She has come, at last, with a flash and a bang during the early hours of darkness.
The temperature has dropped by 25 degrees from a thunderstorm that I can still hear rumbling in the distance. It is 3 a.m. We have had a string of very hot days, the “dog days” I think they are called, but Heidi, my dog, is tired of them. Over 100 degrees again yesterday!
But that’s not going to happen again for a long time. The big poodle knows. So we celebrate on the screen porch by eating shortbread, drinking hot tea and awaiting the barred owl to come on station and hoot at us. Goodbye, summer 2019.
Ruth and I spent last week up in the mountains away from the worst of the heat. The town of Hot Springs is one of only two where the Appalachian Trail comes down out the mountains and follows Main Street before climbing back up into the forest to be lost for another 1,700 miles. So far, I have bagged only one-hundredth of the total route, and all downhill.
How so, you may ask? The answer is I have perfected the technique of stumbling, which as you know is best done going downhill. Thus, since the Iron Horse Inn is on Main Street, Hot Springs, North Carolina, it is always somewhere downhill from where I get dropped off, and so I have a good chance of getting back on the same day.
This time I met one of my heroes, the Thru-Hiker. His arms and legs were going like the cranks on a steam engine heading for Central Station. His poles were as connecting rods. He was banging it out, yet stopped for a minute to talk, and to do the dance that alleviates guilt for athletes when they get accosted. I think mostly he wanted to know if I was OK. It is not an uncommon event, when like me, you do The Stumble.
“Only 253 miles to go,” was the answer I got to my first question, and I could tell I would only get three, if I was lucky.
“And I hope to make 32 today,” was added while changing his weight from his left foot to his right. Aha! A new strategy could get me perhaps double answers.
“And when and where did you start?” He told me it was on top of a mountain in New Hampshire that began with a K, and on the first day of May.
“The top of a mountain!” I repeated. “Then it goes all downhill from there,” I said, but my joke was missed, for he again did the weight transfer dance, now in four-four time. With only one more question allowed, I asked him the knife-edge question.
“And why are you walking this 2,200-mile trail?”
There was a long silence, while the whole forest leaned in to hear his answer.
“I don’t really know the answer to that one,” he said at a low volume. Then the poles were cranking, and he was soon lost in the yellow wood.
Upon reflection, I think he was a Stumbler much like me, on the downhill side of life, but with still a few more miles to bang out.
Salute to the Thru-Hiker; in us all.
(The Appalachian Trail was closed due to the pandemic in 2020.)
A native of Scotland, Jim Bertram lives in Florence. He is a former member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values board.