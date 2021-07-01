GUEST COLUMN: United Way helps YMCA help community

When you give to the United Way, you are helping families that otherwise would not be able to afford any swim instruction. Just $1 per week would help cover the cost of the instructor for a child registered for the Safety Around Water program. We know this program works, because we have had families whose children have gone through the program contact us and tell us that their child helped save another child from drowning. When asked how they knew what to do, the child would respond, “I learned it from the Safety Around Water program.”

Without the help of the United Way, the YMCA would not be able to offer the program at such a low cost.

Without the help provided to us from the United Way, the Florence Family YMCA would not be able to help nearly as many families. The financial assistance helps us fill in gaps to be able to offer programs like safety around water, afterschool care, summer day camp and our preschool learning center to families that would not otherwise be able to afford the programs.