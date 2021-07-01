GUEST COLUMN: United Way helps YMCA help community

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge challenge for everyone around the world.
Families need help in every aspect of their lives like never before, and the communities that they live in are struggling to help meet the needs of their people. Families were forced to quarantine and be isolated from members, friends and activities. It seems like we have lost of year of living and learning during this time.
As we get back to some normalcy in our lives, we are starting to see some gaps that need to be filled.
During the past year, drowning among youth has seen a sharp increase. Due to this rise, the Florence Family YMCA has seen a dramatic increase in swim instruction, almost twice what we had in seen in 2019.
As families start moving again, taking vacations and trips, they are around water more, and people are seeing a need for swim instruction. Low-income families have this same need but are not able to afford swim instruction classes that their children so desperately need.
The Florence Family YMCA’s answer to this is our Safety Around Water program. Starting in June for six Saturdays, the YMCA offers swim instruction and water safety for low-income families. For $5 (which covers the T-shirt cost), a child will receive basic swim instruction and water safety. They will learn to take care of themselves and/or help others in case of a water emergency.
When you give to the United Way, you are helping families that otherwise would not be able to afford any swim instruction. Just $1 per week would help cover the cost of the instructor for a child registered for the Safety Around Water program. We know this program works, because we have had families whose children have gone through the program contact us and tell us that their child helped save another child from drowning. When asked how they knew what to do, the child would respond, “I learned it from the Safety Around Water program.”
Without the help of the United Way, the YMCA would not be able to offer the program at such a low cost.
Without the help provided to us from the United Way, the Florence Family YMCA would not be able to help nearly as many families. The financial assistance helps us fill in gaps to be able to offer programs like safety around water, afterschool care, summer day camp and our preschool learning center to families that would not otherwise be able to afford the programs.
With all of the challenges that families are facing right now, it is nice to know that the United Way is helping to provide guidance for families through their partner agencies, like the YMCA. Your donation to the United Way goes a long way toward helping the community be a better place for everyone. I just wish that everyone could see the impact made by the United Way like I get to see every day.
When you give to the United Way, you can designate your gift to go to any of the 22 partner agencies and be assured that your donation will be used to benefit people who really need your help. Every dollar you donate will be used to make a difference in someone’s life. It is always good to know your donations to the United Way are appreciated and you can see that appreciation through the smiles on the children’s faces.
Another great aspect of the United Way is that it provides a conduit for nonprofits to work together to tackle the needs of the community. We are stronger and can offer more to the community when we band together. This stretches the resources even more so more families can receive help while making sure services are not duplicated unnecessarily.
With the guidance of the United Way, egos can be put aside and common goals established, which is remarkable to see in today’s uncertain environment.
Brian New is the chief executive officer of the Florence Family YMCA.