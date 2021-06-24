GUEST COLUMN: United Way partnership helps keep Literacy Council viable

Our programs require the community’s support, and the United Way is a terrific partner with us. We are appreciative of their support. The United Way has essentially helped us achieve our mission since our inception.

The funding we receive through the United Way helps us purchase literature, keep our doors open to students and maintain subscriptions to online resources. Without the United Way’s funding, these things could be in jeopardy.

For 40-year-old Spence, the Florence Area Literacy Council is the right place at the right time. Spence said after getting his U.S. citizenship, he will work to get his GED. Originally from Jamaica, Spence said he believes he has cheated himself in the past and is ready to work hard to move himself forward.

“I’ve been wanting to get back to school, but, honestly, I was scared,” he said. “Now, with the citizenship test coming, I have to do what I have to do. … I am glad to get the opportunity to sit in class … writing, listening, reading out loud in front of others. …”