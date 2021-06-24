GUEST COLUMN: United Way partnership helps keep Literacy Council viable

FLORENCE, S.C. – For Tafari Spence, the Florence Area Literacy Council is a means to an end.
Spence will be taking the United States Citizen and Naturalization Test in July. The FALC is helping him prepare.
U.S. citizenship tests are one of several life events for which the FALC can help adults prepare. We offer self-paced adult instruction that is tailored to fit the academic and scheduling needs of our adult learners. Student registration is at 9 a.m. each Monday, and we ask that those interested in our programs call for an appointment.
Adult basic education programs at the FALC include instruction in pre-GED, reading, writing, spelling and mathematics.
“A skills assessment is given and materials are assigned accordingly. Independent study, small group instruction and computer-assisted instruction are offered four days a week,” said Debbie Winchester, the council’s program director.
The FALC’s mission is to provide one-on-one adult literacy instruction and to build student capability and self-esteem through the use of trained volunteer tutors serving the greater Florence area, said Sissie Gripper, the office manager and coordinator of LACES (Literacy Adult Community Education System).
The nonprofit is 45 years old, with Gripper assisting students for the past 16 years.
Our programs require the community’s support, and the United Way is a terrific partner with us. We are appreciative of their support. The United Way has essentially helped us achieve our mission since our inception.
The funding we receive through the United Way helps us purchase literature, keep our doors open to students and maintain subscriptions to online resources. Without the United Way’s funding, these things could be in jeopardy.
For 40-year-old Spence, the Florence Area Literacy Council is the right place at the right time. Spence said after getting his U.S. citizenship, he will work to get his GED. Originally from Jamaica, Spence said he believes he has cheated himself in the past and is ready to work hard to move himself forward.
“I’ve been wanting to get back to school, but, honestly, I was scared,” he said. “Now, with the citizenship test coming, I have to do what I have to do. … I am glad to get the opportunity to sit in class … writing, listening, reading out loud in front of others. …”
Approximately one-third of the adults in Florence County are functionally illiterate and do not read above a fifth-grade level, Lawson said. Reading prescription dosage instructions, understanding and completing a job application, reading a bedtime story or helping their children with homework assignments can become difficult and embarrassing tasks, she said.
“We’re here to help, and the United Way is here to help us. We strive daily to follow our mission of providing quality instruction to those in need of it, with the ultimate goal of improved self-esteem and self-sufficiency for all of our adult learners.”
This year, thanks to our funding sources, we were able to add a Student Support Coordinator position. In that role, Dianne Owens helps recruit and retain students. She works with them on necessary soft skills to enable students to be more employable and marketable as they meet their education goals.
The 2020-21 school year was difficult with COVID-19 restrictions in place, but we continued instructing students and helping them achieve their personal goals.
The United Way of Florence County works tirelessly to improve the lives of those living in the county by bring the “caring power” to bear through nonprofits.
We are grateful for their continued support.
For information about the programs at the FALC, call me at 843-667-1908 or email me at florenceliteracy@yahoo.com.
Christina Lawson is the executive director of the Florence Area Literacy Council.