GUEST COLUMN: We're counting on you to be counted in the census

“What does the 2020 Census mean me?” When I reference “me,” that refers to you, me and every single person in Florence County, the Pee Dee region and South Carolina.
The census results are how the U.S. government will allocate $800 billion of federal funds over the next 10 years. Those dollars impact virtually every area in our lives, including health care programs, hospitals, community and school food programs, emergency services, disaster relief funding and funding for schools, to name just a few. And the list goes on and on to cover almost every aspect of our lives where Federal dollars are used for funding.
So if you’re 8 and desire good schools, or if you’re 80 and concerned about health care and quality hospitals, and everyone in between: The census matters to you!
Each person counted in the census equals an estimated $3,000 per year in federal funds for your community. For every 100 people who don’t participate, you and your community lose $300,000 per year; and since the census is only done every 10 years, you and your community lose $3,000,000 in federal funds until the next census.
That’s $3 million for health care, education and emergency services that you or someone you love probably will need at some point in the next 10 years.
How many of us would like those dollars going to places such as New York, California or Michigan instead of in your own backyard, all because you didn’t take the 10 minutes to complete the 10-question census? Right now South Carolina is ranked 44th in census completion, so if we don’t get counted, we will miss real dollars that we deserve.
These real facts aren’t meant to scare you; they are meant to inform you. The federal government by law must distribute federal funds according to where people live. The census is how we get counted so the government knows which areas deserve the funds.
The census data cannot be shared with other government agencies, and it is NOT used to find out who owes back taxes, who has outstanding warrants, who’s here illegally, who owes child support, etc.
The census simply is the way we get counted so we get our fair share of what we deserve per the Constitution of these great United States of America.
If you love your community like we do, please go to 2020Census.gov and take the 10 minutes to complete the 10-question census.
You, your family, your friends and your community are counting on us all to be counted so we get our share of the $3,000 per person per year. WE ALL NEED THOSE DOLLARS!
Thank you and God bless Florence County, the Pee Dee, South Carolina and the United States of America!
Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach is the chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Florence County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
