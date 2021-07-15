GUEST COLUMN: With United Way help, Boy Scouts make a difference

Your gift to the United Way of $5 per week allows us to provide membership fees, a uniform and a handbook for a scout in need. This year, with United Way’s support, we have the ability to reach almost 12 scouts who would not have had the opportunity to participate otherwise.

Support from sponsors such as United Way help the Pee Dee Area Council offer the best in outdoor activities and educational programs at facilities such as Camp Coker in Society Hill. Camp Coker opened its doors in 1929 and has since welcomed thousands of scouts who have learned teamwork, gained new skills, participated in incredible adventures and boosted their self-esteem.

Featuring Lake Westwood, 11 campsites, cabins, a dining hall, field games, boating, shooting sports and STEM activities, our programs serve the needs of youth as they advance on the trail to Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting. Last year, 35 of our local scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank, joining generations of Pee Dee Area Council Eagle Scouts.