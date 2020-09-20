GUEST COLUMN: Your vote is your voice

Election Day is Nov. 3, and it is time to make plans to get out and vote.
In South Carolina, the two ways you can vote are in person and by absentee ballot. Regardless of which you choose, there are some important guidelines to follow to make sure your vote is counted.
First, it would be wise to see if your voter registration is up to date. You can check the status of your voter registration, register online, find your voting precinct and polling place and much more at scvotes.org.
If your address has changed, even if your move is just down the street, you must update that in order to be qualified to vote. You can check all of this at scvotes.org.
To register to vote in South Carolina, you must:
• Be a U.S. citizen.
• Be at least 18 years of ages on or before Nov. 3.
• Be a resident of the state, county and precinct in which you are registered.
• Not be under a court order declaring you incompetent.
• Not be in prison as a result of conviction of a crime.
• Never been convicted of a felony or offense against voter election laws.
• If you have a felony conviction, you can register to vote as long as you have completed your sentence, including parole and probation, or you have received a pardon.
If you have not registered to vote, you can register at scvotes.org; you can go to the Florence County Election Commission Office, 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, S.C.; or you can request a mail-in application by phone at 843-665-3094.
The last day for registration for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 3.
Be informed about candidates and issues in this election. You can see a sample ballot, see who the candidates are and see what other issues are on the ballot at scvotes.org by entering the required information. Your daily newspaper is a good source of information, and most candidates have a Facebook page or a website where you can find more information on their positions on issues.
You can get an application form for an absentee ballot at the Florence County Election Commission Office by phone at 843-665-3094 or at scvotes.org. You can mail the application to the Election Commission or take it to the office on Third Loop Road. If mailing your ballot, make sure to do so in plenty of time before the election. Three weeks before is the suggested time, given the delays being experienced by the U.S. Postal Service.
Reminder: You will need a photo ID when you vote in person. Acceptable IDs in South Carolina are an S.C. driver's license, an S.C. DMV ID card, an S.C. voter photo registration card, a federal military ID, a U.S. passport or an S.C. concealed weapon permit.
We will provide information about the voting process in October.
Important! Mark these dates on your calendar:
• Sept. 22 (Tuesday) – National Voter Registration Day.
• Sept. 29 (Tuesday) – First presidential debate.
• Oct. 2 (Friday) – Last day to register in person to vote in time for the Nov. 3 election.
• Oct. 4 (Sunday) – Last day for online, fax or email registration for the election.
• Oct. 5 (Monday) – Absentee ballot mailing begins.
• Oct. (Wednesday) – Vice presidential debate.
• Oct. 15 (Thursday) – Second presidential debate.
• Oct. 22 (Thursday) – Third presidential debate.
• Nov. (Tuesday) – Election Day.
Save this information:
Florence County Voter Registration and Commission Office
219 Third Loop Road
Florence, SC
843-665-3094
Remember to vote and vote early! Your vote is your voice!
Judith Kern is a board member of the Florence County League of Women Voters.
