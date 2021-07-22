GUEST COLUMN: Youth Mentors is there for children in broken homes

Growing up in a local small town, I was fortunate to have both of my parents in the home to share in the responsibility of raising my siblings and me.

We didn’t have everything that we wanted, but we had two parents who loved and cared for us and also made sure that we stayed on the right path growing up.

Fast forward to 2021, and times have changed significantly. Two-parent homes are now the exception instead of the rule. Today roughly 60% of children born in the Pee Dee region are born into a single-parent environment. These families are usually headed by a maternal influence, and usually it is the father figure who is missing from the home.

This is a difficult situation even in the best of times. Then 2020 brought the COVID-19 pandemic, and these problems were magnified. Youth Mentors has been a vital lifeline to these families during this time by stepping in with friendship, encouragement and genuine care for these children and their families.

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee was founded in 1953 by a local attorney, Eugene N. Zeigler. He was frequently in family court during this time frame, and he kept seeing the same juvenile delinquents coming through the family court system. In those days there were really only two ways to deal with these young people: send them to reform school or turn them loose.