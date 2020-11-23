JAMES JAY CARAFANO: 5 top global issues for the day after inauguration

2. Dealing with Iran

The 2020 presidential campaign revived demands from some quarters to “go back to the Iran Deal.” That’s a lot easier said than done.

What are you going to do about all of the cheating that’s occurred? Do we really want to lift the arms embargo? Are we really going to ignore the ballistic missile threat?

What’s needed is a stronger deal, one that truly addresses proliferation concerns and Iran’s regional [mis]behavior. Without maximum pressure, the U.S. has no real leverage. Easing the pressure on Iran is to be avoided until a legit, verifiable deal is hammered out.

3. Protecting the planet

Lots of folks on the left like the idea of the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate accords, but they haven’t made a compelling argument as to how re-upping the pact would actually help preserve our blue dot.

The fact is the United States is already a global leader in greenhouse gas reductions without being a member. China is the world’s biggest emitter and the single biggest threat to the environment.