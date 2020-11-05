JAMES JAY CARAFANO: Blunting the next wave of radical violence in America

While some elected officials and “rogue” prosecutors have effectively countenanced violence on their streets, it is clear that organizations like BLM and Antifa can sustain these operations only where there is a permissive environment.

If there is an eruption of post-election violence, most Americans will likely become even further disillusioned with these tactics. A recent poll, for example, showed most Americans were “fearful” of post-election violence. More violent protests will mean less tolerance for violence as a tool for radical political change.

This raises an important question for the future of public safety. What happens when these mass movements hit a dead end and are unable to move their agenda forward? Some mass movements, such as the 2011 Occupy Movement which purported to lead a “world revolution,” dissipated as a national force. Others, such the Code Pink protests that erupted during the Iraq War, wound up being channeled into more traditional political action such as grassroots and community organizing.

The anti-war and civil rights protests of the 1960s ultimately took a darker path forward. The protests fueled a movement for radical political change, most notably captured by the Students for a Democratic Society. Their strategy, enshrined in the 1962 Port Huron Statement, embraced street violence as a catalyst for change.