JAMES JAY CARAFANO: China lies about its wrongdoing on COVID, spying, global aggression, pollution and more

Beijing’s continued aberrant behavior can lead to only one conclusion. The regime doesn’t believe honesty is the best policy. Rather, its preferred policy seems to be deceit and aggression.

Recently more news came to light of efforts by Chinese intelligence to infiltrate and influence government, including most famously the office of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California.

And last week, a cache of leaked documents revealed Chinese Communist Party members are in positions of power and influence all over the world.

On the aggression front: Last week, pro-democracy dissidents in Hong Kong received harsh prison sentences under the sweeping “national security” law recently imposed by Beijing. The regime has also doubled down on its repression of the Uighur minority group with human rights abuses that many feel rise to the level of genocide.

As for bald-face deceit, the Chinese leader recently told the United Nations General Assembly that his country was leading the world in responding to climate concerns and protecting the planet.

In fact, China is the world’s leading polluter. It spews more greenhouse gases than any other nation, and its pollution is getting worse – not better.