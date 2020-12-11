JAMES JAY CARAFANO: Does Lloyd Austin have what it takes to be an outstanding defense secretary?

All we know for sure is that there are many discordant voices on the left. Some want to gut our nuclear arms. Some are among the most isolationist and would be happy to withdraw from the world and let the United Nations run everything.

Many Democrats would like to reverse Trump's policies in the Middle East and Northeast Asia that have made those regions the most stable in decades. Many don’t want to show a strong face against China or ensure that America’s conventional and strategic deterrence is unassailable.

We don’t know how influential these voices on the left will be in a Biden White House. We don’t know where Biden will stand on these issues — and that matters a lot more than who gets the top office at the Pentagon.

Question 2: Will the defense secretary be skilled at waging the bureaucratic wars that rage in Washington?

There is no question that Austin knows how to wage war on America’s enemies around the world and knows how the Pentagon operates. The 67-year-old retired general proved that during his 41-year Army career, which ended with his retirement in 2016.