JAMES JAY CARAFANO: ‘Spontaneous’ street violence is well organized, pursuing a radical agenda

National networks – most notably, Black Lives Matter – link these activities together. Check out the publicly available research on U.S. Crisis Monitor. Its report is actually sympathetic to the protests and is highly critical of U.S. law enforcement. Nevertheless, the data reveal some very disturbing trends.

Black Lives Matter is linked to the vast number of protests throughout the country. That, in itself, is not problematic. Many people and groups went to the streets to march in favor of civil liberties after the death of George Floyd. Yet, as the number of protests declined over the next three months, BLM participation did not, and the number of violent riots (as opposed to nonviolent protests) increased.

Over a three-month period, the report linked Black Lives Matter to nine out of 10 riots. And there’s a good chance that that’s an undercount.

There’s an ideology behind the Black Lives Matter movement, and it has nothing to do with civil liberties. Indeed, as the organization has received more attention, and its link to an organization that has celebrated the Chinese Revolution and continues to defend China become known, Black Lives Matter attempted to purge Marxist statements that had previously been publicized on its websites.