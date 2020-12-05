JAMES JAY CARAFANO: US shouldn’t reenter Iran nuclear deal

Kerry also famously predicted that, beyond Jordan and Egypt, no other Arab nation would normalize relations with Israel without a Palestinian-Israeli deal. In the last year, with no such deal in sight, three Arab capitals have established relations with Jerusalem.

The left’s policies were all wrong during the Obama years, and they still have no good answers for how to deal with the problems the U.S. faces with Iran now.

How can Washington rejoin the Iran nuclear deal with a straight face and not demand an accounting of the regime’s cheating? Is the U.S. really going to remove sanctions on arms transfers? What about Iran’s appalling human rights record? What about its ballistic missile program? None of these very serious issues can be addressed by rejoining a moribund deal.

Washington also has to consider what the rest of the region would think about the U.S. allowing money and resources to pour into the Tehran regime. Arab nations have been lining up with Israel to oppose Iranian aggression. Wouldn’t they see an about-face by Washington as a sellout?