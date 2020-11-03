JAMES JAY CARAFANO: Why China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea Care about US election results

Iran

Iran likely has the highest expectations that a change in the Oval Office will be a godsend. Maybe.

There are many who want to just put the Iran deal back in place. But is that realistic? What about all of the Iranian cheating?

Do we really want to lift the arms embargo? Do we really want to let Tehran loose to threaten all the regimes that just signed up to normalize relations with Israel?

Just going back to the Iran deal would be the biggest chump move. It would be an unprecedented setback to all the progress made over the last four years in the region.

Any administration that did that would have to spend a lot of effort and resources trying to recover.

The smart move would be to pick up from where we are, rather than starting over and jumping back into the quagmire of failure.

China

China presents different issues than the other adversaries that will confront whoever the president is next year. Unlike the others, Beijing has many cards to play.