KAY COLES JAMES: A 2021 rally cry for conservatives to combat the left’s destructive agenda

Many of these voters are seeing that the left has gone off the deep end and that conservative policies just work better for everyone. They’ve already seen how cutting taxes and regulations gave rise to the greatest economic expansion in American history, to more and higher paying jobs and to the lowest unemployment rate in five decades. They saw how conservative policies made America energy independent, proving that energy costs and gas prices don’t always have to go up.

They saw how conservatives prioritized veterans’ care and worked to rebuild our national defenses against increasing threats around the world to protect our families and our freedoms. And they found that their children performed better and were happier when they were free to choose schools that best met their children’s needs.

While these and other gains are undeniable, a long list of left-wing politicians, activists and public officials are ready to roll most of them back without a moment’s hesitation.

That’s why, just as the conservative movement is building, 2021 is no time to take a break, to retreat or to go off in our own separate corners. We must not fail in our duty to combine our efforts into a whole that’s greater and more powerful than the sum of its parts.