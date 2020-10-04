KAY COLES JAMES: Commission offers roadmap for COVID-19 pandemic recovery

A recent Heritage Foundation report analyzed several countries’ responses to combating the pandemic and consistently found that two things need to be in place to successfully turn back the virus. The first is adequate testing capacity so that even people who don’t show symptoms can be tested for the virus. If there’s no way of knowing who has the virus and who can spread it to others, it’s exponentially harder to prevent its spread.

The second thing needed is a safe and separate place for the sick to recover. Spread is reduced significantly when infected individuals have a place to quarantine apart from non-infected people, including members of their own household.

The commission also has recommended reducing the risks associated with future pandemics by investing in adequate national and state stockpiles of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies; becoming less dependent on adversaries like China for our pharmaceuticals and medical supplies; and developing plans to quickly ramp up production of food, medicine and other critical supplies to meet the increased demand when future crises hit.

The federal government and many governors have adopted several of the commission’s recommendations over the past months, but much more needs to be done as we wait for an effective vaccine. Our physical, mental and economic health depend on it.

Whether we’ve faced pandemics, world wars or economic depression, America has always emerged from its challenges stronger. I am confident that with governments, private industry and civil society working together, and with the unparalleled can-do spirit of the American people, this nation will yet again emerge from this challenge even stronger.

Kay Coles James, the president of The Heritage Foundation, is a leader in government, academia and the conservative movement. This piece originally appeared in The Washington Times.