KAY COLES JAMES: Congress’ commitment to the constitution tested three times in seven days

The third test of Congress’ commitment to the Constitution came in the impeachment of the president.

The violence and chaos that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 won’t soon be forgotten. But the Democratic majority in the House faced a choice: follow through on their promise to unify the country and focus on the future, or pursue impeachment in an attempt to establish a historical precedent and appease their base.

Our nation needs time to heal from an ugly election, division among our people and an appalling Capitol riot where lives were lost. That healing not only requires a peaceful transition of power, but efforts by all Americans to reject the rancor in our politics and instead strive to work together for a better future.

The House could have chosen country over party and unity over divisive politics, but it didn’t. While exercising its impeachment powers may be constitutional, the House’s vote to impeach a president with less than a week left in office seemed to be more about using the Constitution as a tool for revenge than using it as the Founders had intended.