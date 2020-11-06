KAY COLES JAMES: Girl Scouts have been cowed into the left’s belief that not all women deserve respect

I’ve experienced this kind of discrimination my entire career as a conservative women. In the 1960s, I marched in the civil rights movement so that someday I could be treated equally alongside white people. When I got a little older, I also desperately wanted to fight for my equal rights as a woman, but I had a harder time doing it because the feminist movement kept me and others like me out. We were too pro-life and too conservative to be considered equal.

When Justice Ginsburg died, many conservatives who strongly disagreed with her judicial philosophy – including us at The Heritage Foundation – still issued statements recognizing her service on the court.

But this kind of civility often doesn’t go both ways.

Unfortunately, by giving in to the rage mob, the Girl Scouts has chosen sides and has only given the mob more power.

This former Girl Scout isn’t fooled by the organization’s rhetoric about being neutral on political issues. Somehow, in their minds, the left thinks that being “neutral” and “nonpolitical” means supporting liberal and leftist women while disavowing millions of conservative women and girls who disagree with their agenda. This latest incident just exposes the Girl Scout’s leanings once again.

The Girl Scout Law says in part, “I will do my best to be honest and fair … and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others.” That’s why when you’re not being honest and fair, when you’re not being responsible with what you say and do, and when you fail to respect those who don’t share your political views, you need to be called out for the incredible hypocrites that you are.

Kay Coles James, the president of The Heritage Foundation, is a leader in government, academia and the conservative movement. This piece originally appeared in the Daily Caller.