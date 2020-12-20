KAY COLES JAMES: How conservatives must counter the media’s left-wing election advocacy

For example, 39% of Biden voters said they didn’t know about the record 11 million jobs created from June to October in the snapback from the pandemic. If they had, 5.4% would have changed their vote. And if they had known about Biden’s sexual assault allegations, 8.9% said they wouldn’t have voted for him.

Of course, reporting wasn’t always this slanted. Years ago, Sam Yette, a former Newsweek reporter and a leftist who nonetheless took pride in his straight reporting, once invited me to his journalism class at Howard University.

I was there to test his students to see if they could interview and write a story about a conservative black woman with whom they likely disagreed without injecting their biases. The hitch was that I got to grade their papers. Yette’s lesson that day was how to report the facts without editorializing.

Unfortunately, today, editorializing regularly gets passed off as news, and we’re seeing its grave effects. The media’s coverage of the presidential election served the left’s agenda, not democracy.

So what’s the solution to countering the bias?

The first part of the solution is continuing the great work of the Media Research Center and others to expose bias and let Americans know they’re being lied to.