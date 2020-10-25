KAY COLES JAMES: Social media’s bias against conservatives continues

In fact, neither Joe Biden nor Hunter Biden claimed Hunter Biden was hacked, nor did they dispute the facts of the reporting. The Post reported that the computer was turned over to a computer shop for repairs and never claimed, which meant it became the property of the shop owner.

The other problem with that excuse is that Twitter allows hacked information from WikiLeaks and other sources all the time.

Even if down the road it turns out the Post was fed disinformation or the information was hacked, Twitter and Facebook preemptively took down the story before anyone could offer proof it wasn’t true. Have Twitter and Facebook preemptively taken down stories from The New York Times, The Washington Post, BuzzFeed, or others?

Twitter also claimed that its concerns about the article were due to the “lack of authoritative reporting” from the New York Post. Although it has a conservative bent, the Post is one of the largest mainstream newspapers in the country.

Again, has Twitter expressed concern about the lack of authoritative reporting from The New York Times, The Washington Post, BuzzFeed, or others?

Clearly, there is bias here.