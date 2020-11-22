KAY COLES JAMES: The Federal Election Reform Commission must no longer be ignored

Reasonable people have to understand that recommendations like requiring voter ID, not allowing noncitizens to vote and making sure people can’t vote more than once in an election have nothing to do with suppressing the vote. Instead, it’s about ensuring that every single American’s legally cast vote gets counted, isn’t lost to some glitch or human error and isn’t canceled out by an illegal one.

I was a member of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, which was chaired by former Democratic President Carter and former Reagan Republican Secretary of State James Baker. We investigated the problems and vulnerabilities in our election system and made an extensive series of recommendations for reforms.

If the commission could get people on the left like former Sen. Tom Daschle and President Carter to agree with people on the right like Secretary Baker and me on these recommendations, you can be assured the recommendations weren’t about suppressing votes. They were about protecting the integrity of our elections. They were meant to give the American people confidence in election outcomes and the assurance that their vote meant something.

The commission’s report was filled with practical solutions to many of the recurring problems we’ve seen in elections since 2005.