KAY COLES JAMES: Uniting virtually, pro-lifers will continue to protect life

The Biden administration also will likely revoke a regulation that provides robust enforcement of conscience rights laws that protect health care providers from being forced to perform or participate in abortions.

And perhaps most consequential of all, Biden and the Democrats in Congress may end up “packing” the Supreme Court – adding more justices to the existing nine – to produce a left-wing majority and ensure that future abortion decisions come down in favor of the abortion industry, not in favor of protecting children in the womb, and never in favor of women’s safety when it conflicts with the abortion agenda.

One way politicians have convinced many Americans to accept such an agenda is to repeat the lie that the life in the womb isn’t a life at all. It is merely a “clump of cells.” That kind of dehumanization against whole classes of people is what made slavery and the Jim Crow era possible, along with a long list of other human atrocities throughout the world’s history.

Such a disregard for the truth makes it easier to argue that abortion – the taking of a human life – is now “essential health care.”