LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Conspiracy vs. democracy

I can see two possible answers. One is that America’s democratic system failed. Rather, there was a massive conspiracy involving tens of thousands of persons in both parties, in state governments, in the media, in polling agencies and in the nation’s intelligence agencies who got together to deny Trump the election. Trump able to overcome the odds and convince voters to come out in huge numbers. Ultimately, however, the conspirators succeeded in denying him a second term. The implication is that it is time to rethink the government created by the Founding Fathers, and dictatorship must replace democracy.

But there is another possibility. America’s democratic system worked. Many polls and political pundits foresaw a “blue wave,” in which Trump would lose by a significant margin, and Democrats expand their majority in the House of Representatives and capture the Senate. Instead, the election was close, with Trump winning a much larger portion of the electorate than anticipated. One would expect Trump’s fortunes to affect those down ballot, yet voters saw enough in the Republican Party they liked – or enough in the Democratic candidates they did not – to reduce the Democratic majority in the House. In the Senate, Democrats flipped far fewer seats than the polls and pundits expected; indeed, it is possible Republicans will hold onto the Upper House.