MELANIE ISRAEL: Grieving parents deserve our sympathy — and our help

As individuals, we can do our part to help our friends and loved ones to not feel alone in their grief. Out of discomfort or fear of saying the wrong thing or uncertainty about how someone will react, it may be tempting to say silent. But a simple "I'm so sorry for your loss" can make a painful and isolating experience just a little bit less lonely.

Millions of families across the country face the profound sadness of pregnancy and infant loss. Sometimes it's prompted by a milestone, and sometimes by nothing at all. Let's resolve to let our friends and family know that they are not alone in their grief and that their child's life, no matter how brief, mattered.

Earlier this year I was blessed to welcome a daughter – my third baby, and second one to hold earthside. The night before I left for the hospital to meet her, my husband was doing some last-minute tidying around the house. He came across the ultrasound photo of our lost little one – a photo I had regrettably misplaced months before.

I know the timing wasn't pure coincidence. And I knew that it was OK to feel simultaneous sadness for the child we lost while feeling excitement for the one we were about to welcome to the world. It's OK for me to grieve on what should have been a first birthday for my second child while at the same time feel so grateful for my baby girl as I rock her to sleep.

To every person who has walked this road, whether it was recent or many, many years ago, I see you and I am so very sorry for your loss. Your grief is valid. And your little one's life, however brief, mattered.

Melanie Israel is a research associate in the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation. This piece originally appeared in ArcaMax.