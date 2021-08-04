MICHAEL GOINGS: What it means to be Black in America

Discriminatory justice system and police bias and brutality

The last expression of systemic racism that minorities, especially Blacks, are still having to grapple with is centered in a discriminatory justice system and an element of bias and brutality in law enforcement. I want to emphasize and stress that when I speak in reference to bias and brutality in law enforcement, I am only talking about a few.

To their credit, the overwhelming majority of men and women who serve in law enforcement and put their lives on the line for our safety and security are good civic servants. The few bad apples among them are giving their comrades a bad name. Perhaps the now-infamous George Floyd incident has captured and conveyed the bias and brutality that still exist in law enforcement due to these bad apples that must be identified and weeded out, more than any other in recent history.

Finally, it is no secret that our justice and penal system has historically been very discriminatory and unfair how it has dealt with white criminals vs. Black criminals who perpetrated the same crimes. Many of the white criminals were only given a lenient sentence whereas the Black and brown violators were dealt with harshly and given the maximum that the law allowed.

Facing these things that I have briefly alluded to in this piece illustrate to a great degree what it means to be Black in America. Though we have come a very long way in perhaps every area, we still have a way to go competing on an uneven playing field where the rules and referees are often not fair and friendly toward Blacks, browns and Native American people.

Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.