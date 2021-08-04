MICHAEL GOINGS: What it means to be Black in America

Today, I will share with you what it means to be Black in America (from my perspective).
My assertions will not derive from opinions, observations or fabrications.
They will come from personal experiences and encounters, as one who was born and reared in the Jim Crow South and managed to overcome systemic and structural racism that is still a present reality in America.
There are four distinct expressions of systemic racism in America that are very common to every African American (and minority person) in which he/she is being confronted and challenged by.
I will list and briefly expound on them in the order of their importance to the average Black, Brown, Asian and Native American person.
Unfair hiring and promotion practices in the marketplace
Since it is practically impossible to achieve and experience the “American Dream” without a sufficient source of income, it stands to reason that employment and income issues would rank at the very top of the list of things Black folk have had to contend with and overcome.
It is a historical and undeniable fact that we have not been given the same equal opportunities in regard to hiring and promotion in corporate America and the marketplace as our white counterparts.
Although there has been much improvement in the areas of hiring and promotion of Blacks for the better jobs and advancement, African Americans are still not treated with equity in acquiring the better jobs and promotions.
According to the population ratio, we constitute 14% of the U.S. population; however, structural racism ingrained in the system, along with nepotism, too often cause Blacks to be rejected or overlooked for jobs and promotions that they are well qualified for.
Facing redlining and discriminatory policies and practices in the lending sector
One of the challenges that we have had to confront as African Americans (that greatly hindered our ambitions and aspirations for home mortgages and business loans) existed in the lending institutions of this nation. A common practice called redlining was employed by many banks and lending institutions to discriminate against African American communities and citizens seeking either home mortgages or business loans.
Whites (who were less qualified and had bad credit and less income than Blacks) could acquire such loans without any hassle, red tape or being given the run-around treatment.
David Baxley, a white banker who is now retired, was a financial adviser and mentor to me. He was the one who opened my eyes to much of what I am sharing in this section. He was a very rare professional who did not have favorites but treated all of his customers the same, whether they were white, Black or brown.
He did not bite his tongue or pull his punches. He went strictly by the book when dealing with all of his customers. Though much has changed in the financial institutions to our favor, there is still a way to go to achieve fairness and equality.
Health care issues and disparities that stem from systemic racism
One of the few positive things that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and brought to the light of public awareness is the disparities that exist between Whites and minorities when it comes to health care. It is alarming that Black, brown and Native American people have been hospitalized and died from this deadly coronavirus disease disproportionately more than their white counterparts.
This disparity is not accidental or coincidental but is a grave consequence of systemic racism. Though all of the blame cannot be laid at the feet of the health care professionals and must be shouldered by the ignorance and apathy of individuals who care too little about their bodies and physical well-being, the historical failure of the system to sound the alarm in regard to the disparities that exist between whites and minorities in regard to health care has served to exacerbate the problem. Again, there is a renewed interest in the substandard health care of Blacks and other minorities compared to their white counterparts that an unlikely agent (COVID-19) has inadvertently inspired.
Discriminatory justice system and police bias and brutality
The last expression of systemic racism that minorities, especially Blacks, are still having to grapple with is centered in a discriminatory justice system and an element of bias and brutality in law enforcement. I want to emphasize and stress that when I speak in reference to bias and brutality in law enforcement, I am only talking about a few.
To their credit, the overwhelming majority of men and women who serve in law enforcement and put their lives on the line for our safety and security are good civic servants. The few bad apples among them are giving their comrades a bad name. Perhaps the now-infamous George Floyd incident has captured and conveyed the bias and brutality that still exist in law enforcement due to these bad apples that must be identified and weeded out, more than any other in recent history.
Finally, it is no secret that our justice and penal system has historically been very discriminatory and unfair how it has dealt with white criminals vs. Black criminals who perpetrated the same crimes. Many of the white criminals were only given a lenient sentence whereas the Black and brown violators were dealt with harshly and given the maximum that the law allowed.
Facing these things that I have briefly alluded to in this piece illustrate to a great degree what it means to be Black in America. Though we have come a very long way in perhaps every area, we still have a way to go competing on an uneven playing field where the rules and referees are often not fair and friendly toward Blacks, browns and Native American people.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.