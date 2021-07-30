MICHAEL REAGAN: Politics is spoiling the Olympics

Plus, no athletes hugging. No handshakes. No joyous team celebrations. Just empty stadiums and arenas – and too much politics.

I’m already really tired of all the woke politics that are poisoning sports – and everything else in America, from public health to college campuses to late night TV shows.

Sports used to be a place where for a couple of hours you could escape the never-ending political troubles in the world.

But pro basketball already has been wrecked by the politics that have destroyed its TV ratings and turned off a huge segment of its fan base. The NFL’s TV ratings also have plummeted because of politics.

Now politics are ruining the Olympics.

I know I wasn’t the only American who was not sad when our powerhouse men’s basketball team – composed primarily of NBA all-stars – lost two games in the warmups to the Olympics.

How can anyone feel sad for a bunch of multimillionaires who’ve been taking knees during the national anthem, pointing fingers at their country for being systematically racist and charging half of their white countrymen with being white supremacists?